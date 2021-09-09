checkAd

Western Digital’s Ambitious Carbon Reduction Goals Approved by the Science Based Targets initiative

Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC) announced today that the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), has approved its greenhouse gas emissions reduction goals, which are in line with the Paris Agreement and SBTi criteria and requirements. Science-based targets are emissions reduction goals in line with what the latest climate science says is needed to prevent the worst impacts of climate change.

“Committing to these aggressive science-based targets is the right thing to do for the planet, society, our customers and employees. The next few years are critical, and companies have a vital role to play in helping achieve transformation at the pace and scale that is needed,” said Joshua Parker, senior director, Corporate Sustainability, Western Digital. “We are already making rapid progress in reducing our emissions, demonstrating our commitment to building a sustainable economy.”

A partnership between CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wide Fund for Nature, the SBTi helps companies establish science-based targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and transform business operations to fit the future low-carbon economy.

SBTi offers organizations two different ambition levels in its pursuit to reduce greenhouse emissions: the Standard Commitment to limit global warming to well below 2°C above pre-industrial levels and a more demanding 1.5°C trajectory commitment, consistent with the conclusions in the Paris Climate Agreement.

Western Digital has committed to the more aggressive 1.5°C path.

"We congratulate Western Digital on setting science-based targets consistent with limiting warming to 1.5°C, the most ambitious goal of the Paris Agreement," said Alberto Carrillo Pineda, Managing Director, Science Based Targets at CDP, one of the Science Based Targets initiative partners. "By setting ambitious science-based targets grounded in climate science, Western Digital is taking action to prevent the most damaging effects of climate change."

Under its new targets, Western Digital commits to reduce its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 42% by 2030, from a 2020 base year. The company is also adopting a Scope 3 target to reduce the emissions intensity of its products by 50% by 2030.

To achieve these goals, Western Digital will focus primarily on energy reductions through increased operational efficiencies, adoption of on-site solar, and direct procurement of renewable energy. The company is making progress in several areas:

