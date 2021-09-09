BIO-key Expands Channel Alliance Partner Program with Intelisys

Earlier this year BIO-key announced an expanded Channel Alliance Partner (CAP) program designed to significantly broaden its global partner ecosystem and provide substantial new revenue opportunities for BIO-key and their partners. The continued momentum to BIO-key’s channel program with the announcement of the Intelisys partnership is a transformational move. Engaging in this Master Agent Referral Partner Program allows BIO-key to leverage their unique strengths to increase the opportunities with a variety of end customers.

WALL, N.J., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI) , an innovative provider of identity and access management (IAM) solutions featuring Identity-Bound Biometrics, today announced the start of a Master Agent Referral Partner Program with Intelisys , a ScanSource company, and the nation’s leading provider of technology services and solutions. BIO-key will now be able to offer the first Identity and Access Management (IAM) platform as part of the solutions Intelisys provides to their network of partners. The relationship will help enhance BIO-key’s security practice and expand the company’s Channel Alliance Partner (CAP) program.

The partnership with Intelisys includes the offering of the BIO-key PortalGuard Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) platform, providing a hosted unified Identity and Access Management (IAM) platform. The platform offers an unmatched variety of choices to support an enterprise’s present and future IAM strategies, while delivering a superior user experience. These include workforce and customer multi-factor authentication (MFA), exclusive Identity-Bound Biometrics options, single sign-on (SSO), and self-service password reset.

"This is a great milestone for BIO-key as we continue to grow our channel program and ensure that we have geographic coverage in the top markets,” states Fred Corsentino, Chief Revenue Officer, BIO-key. "We look forward to working together with Intelisys to help solve security and identity and access management challenges for the enterprise as we look to a safer future.”

The partnership is set to be fully functional this quarter. For more information about BIO-key's CAP Program visit the BIO-key website.

About BIO-key International, Inc. ( www.bio-key.com )

BIO-key has over two decades of expertise in providing authentication technology for thousands of organizations and millions of users and is revolutionizing authentication with biometric-centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) solutions. Its Portal Guard IAM solution, that provides convenient and secure access to devices, information, applications, and high-value transactions. BIO-key's patented software and hardware solutions, with industry-leading biometric capabilities, enable large-scale on-premises and Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) solutions as well as customized enterprise and cloud solutions.