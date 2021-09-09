checkAd

Original-Research Cardiol Therapeutics (von GBC AG): BUY

Nachrichtenagentur: dpa-AFX
09.09.2021, 14:01  |  66   |   |   

^

Original-Research: Cardiol Therapeutics - von GBC AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu Cardiol Therapeutics

Unternehmen: Cardiol Therapeutics
ISIN: CA14161Y2006

Anlass der Studie: Research Comment
Empfehlung: BUY
Kursziel: 17,49 CAD
Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2022
Letzte Ratingänderung:
Analyst: Julien Desrosiers; Felix Haugg

On August 24th, Cardiol Therapeutics received FDA Clearance of Investigational New Drug (IND) Application for Phase II Clinical Trial of CardiolRx(TM) for Acute Myocarditis.

Phase II trial details

The company's Investigational New Drug (IND) application approval allows Cardiol Therapeutics to commence a Phase II, multi-center, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled trial designed to study the safety and tolerability of CardiolRx(TM), as well as its impact on myocardial recovery in patients presenting Acute Myocarditis.

More specifically, Cardiol's Acute Myocarditis study is expected to enroll 100 patients at clinical centers in the United States and Europe. The primary endpoints of the trial, which will be evaluated after 12 weeks of double-blind therapy, consist of the following cardiac magnetic resonance measures: left ventricular function (ejection fraction and longitudinal strain) and myocardial edema (extra-cellular volume), each of which has been shown to predict long-term prognosis of patients with Acute Myocarditis.

The study has been designed by an independent steering committee comprising distinguished thought leaders in Heart Failure and Myocarditis from international centers of excellence, including: the Cleveland Clinic, the Mayo Clinic, the Houston Methodist DeBakey Heart and Vascular Center, the University of Ottawa Heart Institute, McGill University Health Centre, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, Charite Hospital Berlin, and the University of South Florida Health Morsani College of Medicine/Tampa General Hospital Heart and Vascular Institute.

Comments from the Company

'IND clearance to proceed with our Phase II clinical trial of CardiolRx in patients with Acute Myocarditis represents another major milestone for Cardiol as we continue to pursue the development of new treatment options for patients with inflammatory Heart Disease,' said David Elsley, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cardiol Therapeutics. 'We look forward to further studying the cardioprotective potential of CardiolRx in this rare but potentially devastating condition that remains an underdiagnosed cause of Acute Heart Failure, sudden death, and chronic dilated Cardiomyopathy.'


Rating: BUY
Analyst: GBC
Kursziel: 17,49 Euro
Seite 1 von 3
Cardiol Therapeutics Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Cardiol Therap- Covid/CBD story vor NASDAQ Listing
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Original-Research Cardiol Therapeutics (von GBC AG): BUY ^ Original-Research: Cardiol Therapeutics - von GBC AG Einstufung von GBC AG zu Cardiol Therapeutics Unternehmen: Cardiol Therapeutics ISIN: CA14161Y2006 Anlass der Studie: Research Comment Empfehlung: BUY Kursziel: 17,49 CAD Kursziel …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
dpa-AFX Börsentag auf einen Blick: Weitere Verluste erwartet
Aktien Frankfurt Ausblick: Weitere Verluste vor EZB-Sitzung erwartet
Unkrautvernichter Glyphosat nur noch eingeschränkt erlaubt
Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Weitere Verluste vor EZB-Sitzung
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Kursverluste - Banken werden skeptischer
ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Konjunkturpessimismus sorgt für Dax-Rutsch
DAX-FLASH: Rückschlag geht weiter - Anspannung vor EZB-Signalen
Deutschland und Russland sprechen über Gastransit durch Ukraine
ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Dax halbiert Minus vor EZB-Sitzung
Aktien New York: Etwas schwächer - Banken werden skeptischer für US-Aktien
Titel
Bitcoin fällt gibt deutlich nach und fällt unter 45 000 US-Dollar
Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Dax fällt auf Dreiwochentief
INDEX-MONITOR: Drei Börsenneulinge unter den elf Neuen im SDax
INDEX-MONITOR: Im SDax stehen zwölf Wechsel an - Drei Börsenneulinge erwartet
ROUNDUP 2: Ostseepipeline Nord Stream 2 erhält letzte Röhre
INDEX-MONITOR: Fünf SDax-Aufsteiger in Kürze im verkleinerten MDax
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Abstufung für Siemens Energy zieht auch Siemens abwärts
ROUNDUP 2/Börse krempelt Dax-Familie um:  Zehn neue Konzerne im Leitindex
HINTERGRUND/Zuwachs für den Dax: Wer spielt künftig in der ersten Börsenliga?
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Maue Job-Daten beenden vorerst Rekordjagd
Titel
Original-Research: Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (von Sphene Capital GmbH): Buy
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Impfstoffaktie Valneva setzt Rekordjagd fort
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Moderna, Biontech sacken nach EMA-Prüfung ab
GDL-Dachverband DBB erwartet weitere Streiks bei der Bahn
ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Verluste - Furcht vor Billiggeldentzug
Bitcoin fällt gibt deutlich nach und fällt unter 45 000 US-Dollar
Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Dax fällt auf Dreiwochentief
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Varta weiter im Abwärtssog Richtung 200-Tage-Linie
DAX-FLASH: Dax auf Talfahrt - Fed-Hinweise und Virus-Sorgen belasten
US-Regierung verhängt neue Sanktionen wegen Nord Stream 2
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
Bitcoin bricht um 15 Prozent ein - Gerüchte über US-Pläne gegen Geldwäsche (3) 
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt für das erste Quartal 2021 beeindruckende Einnahmen bekannt
Original-Research: Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (von Sphene Capital GmbH): Buy
'ZeroCovid'-Kampagne veröffentlicht Stufenplan zur Pandemiebekämpfung
BaFin News: Rainforest Resources Inc. (ISIN US75087K1034): BaFin rät zur Vorsicht bei Kaufempfehlungen für ...(26) 
DGAP-News: Invest Inside: Rainforest Resources +215% seit Empfehlung - Kursziel erhöht (deutsch) (8) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Nach Terrorattacke auf Stadt in Mosambik: Südafrika schickt Soldaten
München untersagt Corona-Demo mit 5000 Teilnehmern (1) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07.09.21Cardiol Therapeutics bestellt Michael J. Willner in sein Board of Directors
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
24.08.21Cardiol Therapeutics: Antrag auf Genehmigung von CardiolRx als Prüfpräparat für eine klinische Phase-II-Studie zur akuten Myokarditis hat Unbedenklichkeitsprüfung der FDA bestanden
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
13.08.21Original-Research: Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (von GBC AG): Kaufen
dpa-AFX | Analysen: kaufen
13.08.21Original-Research: Cardiol Therapeutics (von GBC AG): Buy
dpa-AFX | Analysen: kaufen