Anlass der Studie: Research Comment

Empfehlung: BUY

Kursziel: 17,49 CAD

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2022

Letzte Ratingänderung:

Analyst: Julien Desrosiers; Felix Haugg



On August 24th, Cardiol Therapeutics received FDA Clearance of Investigational New Drug (IND) Application for Phase II Clinical Trial of CardiolRx(TM) for Acute Myocarditis.



Phase II trial details



The company's Investigational New Drug (IND) application approval allows Cardiol Therapeutics to commence a Phase II, multi-center, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled trial designed to study the safety and tolerability of CardiolRx(TM), as well as its impact on myocardial recovery in patients presenting Acute Myocarditis.



More specifically, Cardiol's Acute Myocarditis study is expected to enroll 100 patients at clinical centers in the United States and Europe. The primary endpoints of the trial, which will be evaluated after 12 weeks of double-blind therapy, consist of the following cardiac magnetic resonance measures: left ventricular function (ejection fraction and longitudinal strain) and myocardial edema (extra-cellular volume), each of which has been shown to predict long-term prognosis of patients with Acute Myocarditis.



The study has been designed by an independent steering committee comprising distinguished thought leaders in Heart Failure and Myocarditis from international centers of excellence, including: the Cleveland Clinic, the Mayo Clinic, the Houston Methodist DeBakey Heart and Vascular Center, the University of Ottawa Heart Institute, McGill University Health Centre, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, Charite Hospital Berlin, and the University of South Florida Health Morsani College of Medicine/Tampa General Hospital Heart and Vascular Institute.



Comments from the Company



'IND clearance to proceed with our Phase II clinical trial of CardiolRx in patients with Acute Myocarditis represents another major milestone for Cardiol as we continue to pursue the development of new treatment options for patients with inflammatory Heart Disease,' said David Elsley, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cardiol Therapeutics. 'We look forward to further studying the cardioprotective potential of CardiolRx in this rare but potentially devastating condition that remains an underdiagnosed cause of Acute Heart Failure, sudden death, and chronic dilated Cardiomyopathy.'



Rating: BUY

Analyst: GBC

Kursziel: 17,49 Euro

