checkAd

Kawaii Islands raises $2.4M in private token sale for its upcoming anime metaverse

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
09.09.2021, 14:00  |  25   |   |   

ROAD TOWN, BVI, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kawaii Islands, a new GameFi project born out of the strategic partnership between Imba Games Studio and Oraichain, has raised $2.4 million to build a next-generation of NFT-based anime games where all are connected and users can participate in playing or creating content to earn.

Kawaii Islands raised $2.4M in a private token sale from elite investors for its upcoming anime metaverse

Kawaii Islands Alpha game is debuting this September, and players can start joining the fantasy universe of magical animals and plants and readily playing to earn. Community members and players are showing great affection to the recent revelations of the character graphics and game trailer.

Vijay Garg, CEO of MapleBlock, one lead investor, couldn't refuse that too. "Kawaii Islands has a strong design and fun mechanics inherited from its previous well-known game series," he said, "and with the AI-powered verification of on-chain game NFTs, it will surely unlock a deeper layer of gaming experience unlike traditional games."

Besides play-to-earn, Kawaii Islands provides a complete set of attractive features for players to expand their imagination and creativity: farming, crafting, decorating, styling, and social networking. However, the most looking-forward feature is also "create-to-earn", which generates a platform for creators to build their own Web 3.0 economy by contributing their artistic and story-making skills to earn.

"The progress being made in Web 3.0 and the NFT sector with the development of the Metaverse and innovative concepts such as marketplaces within digital worlds, staking or playing to earn, accessing blockchain games on the Internet, are yet to be fully appreciated by millions around the world," said James Wo, CEO of DFG. "We believe that this path we are in is inevitable and will increasingly get stronger with more advances and new generations entering the space."

Along with MapleBlock and DFG, many investors in both crypto and business spaces have massively been attracted by the vision and the transcendent power of "play, connect, create, and earn" that Kawaii Islands is targeting. They are Signum (co-lead investor), Hyperchain, Jsquare, AU21, X21, Kyros, Rikkei Capital, Shin Chan IEO/ICO Alerts, and SkyVision Capital. With their funding, Kawaii Islands will take a step further to connect all other anime games into their making of an anime metaverse.

Join Kawaii Islands community and get ready for that irresistible metaverse!

Website | Twitter | Telegram | Discord | Medium | Facebook | Newsletter 

Kawaii Islands, contact@kawaii.global

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1610969/Image1.jpg

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1610968/Video1.mp4




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kawaii Islands raises $2.4M in private token sale for its upcoming anime metaverse ROAD TOWN, BVI, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Kawaii Islands, a new GameFi project born out of the strategic partnership between Imba Games Studio and Oraichain, has raised $2.4 million to build a next-generation of NFT-based anime games where all …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Press conference for the 2nd "Ouhai Embraces Diversity" Global Talent Recruitment Drive held in ...
Infineon and Blixt strengthen the collaboration to accelerate growth of solid state circuit ...
Allergy Treatment Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 28.83 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
BlueVoyant Partners with Telstra to Launch Cyber Detection and Response - Endpoint in Australia and ...
France Crawler Excavator Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 1437.1 Million and 19,919 Units by ...
EY reports global revenues of US$40b in 2021 and outlines record US$10b investment plan over next ...
Mendix Recognizes Winners of 2021 Customer Impact Awards
Codashop Unveils Its Epic New Look
Attorney Lanny J. Davis asks the Kyiv Post to Commit to the "Code of Principles" of the ...
Virtual Queue Management System Market to Grow US$ 436.00 million, Globally, by 2028 at 6.1% CAGR, ...
Titel
Metadata Management Tools Market worth $15.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Retail Visual Intelligence Leader Infilect onboards Naresh Sethi, Chairman of VST industries as ...
Press conference for the 2nd "Ouhai Embraces Diversity" Global Talent Recruitment Drive held in ...
Healthcare Analytics Market to Reach $96.90 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 15.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Figures from culture, business, and sport join call for protection of people, planet, and wildlife ...
Infineon and Blixt strengthen the collaboration to accelerate growth of solid state circuit ...
Investments from Oil Companies for Economic Value of Petroleum Underscores Growth in Petrochemicals ...
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
Wealth Management Market to Reach $3.43 trillion, Globally, by 2030 at 10.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research
ACE Exchange Tackles Cryptocurrency Money Laundering With KPMG, KGI Bank and CYBAVO
Titel
Introducing 'ENVOY Network'
EY and Microsoft announce expansion of collaboration to drive a US$15b growth opportunity and ...
Industrial Starch Market Size Worth $167.50 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 7.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.
LG Energy Solution to have 6-year access to nickel, cobalt from Australian Mines amid heated ...
Cryptocurrency Achieves Breakthrough Acceptance as US Senate Negotiators Deem it as Infrastructure
Calliditas Therapeutics has resolved on a directed share issue in the amount of 2.4 million shares, ...
Why Wall Street Is Obsessed With The $1.5 Trillion Wellness Market
Materia Becomes Distribution Partner of Eurox Pharma for German-Produced Medical Cannabis Extracts
Full Steam Ahead | GAC MOTOR Planning for Growth in the Middle East
Industrial Vending Machine Market worth $1.8 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...