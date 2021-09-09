checkAd

Tufin’s Chief Executive Officer to Deliver Keynote at the Fortinet PGA Championship Security Summit

09.09.2021   

Tufin (NYSE: TUFN), a company pioneering a policy-centric approach to security and IT operations, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Ruvi Kitov, will deliver the keynote session entitled “How Enterprise Access Policies Can Drive Digital Transformation and Enable the Cloud” at the Fortinet PGA Championship. Ruvi’s keynote presentation is part of the event’s Tuesday Security Summit, presented by Tufin on September 14, 2021.

With the proliferation of access across on-premise, SDN and cloud environments, the attack surface is continually increasing. At the same time, many enterprises lack a comprehensive access policy, governing who can talk to whom, and what can talk to what. Instead, enterprises typically rely on institutional knowledge or manual and cumbersome systems to manage access between systems, across networks, and in the cloud.

In this session, Ruvi will discuss why now is the time for enterprises to build comprehensive, enterprise-wide access policies that span the entire organization (including the cloud) — and then leverage these policies to automate security operations.

Who:

Ruvi Kitov, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Tufin

 

What:

Keynote Session: “How Enterprise Access Policies Can Drive Digital Transformation and Enable the Cloud”

 

When:

Tuesday, September 14, 9:00 - 9:35 a.m. PDT

 

Where:

Fortinet Security Summit, presented by Tufin as part of the Fortinet PGA Championship, Silverado Resort & Spa, 1600 Atlas Peak Rd, Napa, CA 94558.

“With the amount of enterprise-wide digital transformation initiatives continuing to increase, companies need to understand that their potential attack surface is increasing at the same time,” said Ruvi Kitov, CEO and co-founder of Tufin. “Having a strong security policy in place and working to automate enforcement of those policies is critical to having these long-term technology investments pay off.”

Fortinet and its channel and Fabric-Ready partners, including Tufin, have come together to build a thought leadership Security Symposium focused on value, insights, and solutions thinking. Throughout the event, discussions will take place around the latest evolution of cybersecurity, including new and emerging technologies such as Zero-Trust Network Access, Enterprise SD-WAN from Cloud to Branch, and SASE, to name a few.

“Tufin and Fortinet’s partnership benefits companies looking to be able to manage complex network environments,” added John Maddison, CMO & EVP Products at Fortinet. “Together through our integrated solutions, we can provide IT teams the benefits and ease-of-use that comes from a single pane of glass, providing visibility and risk-free firewall policy modifications.”

Tufin is a longtime, validated Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner in the Fortinet Open Ecosystem. Together, Tufin Orchestration Suite, FortiGate Firewalls and FortiManager provide enterprises with advanced network security protection and visibility, enabling agile and risk-free policy modifications.

To learn more about Tufin’s integration with Fortinet, please visit: https://www.tufin.com/supported-devices-and-platforms/fortinet-firewal ....

About Tufin

Tufin (NYSE: TUFN) simplifies management of some of the largest, most complex networks in the world, consisting of thousands of firewall and network devices and emerging hybrid cloud infrastructures. Enterprises select the Tufin Orchestration Suite to increase agility in the face of ever-changing business demands while maintaining a robust security posture. The Suite reduces the attack surface and meets the need for greater visibility into secure and reliable application connectivity. With over 2,000 customers since its inception, Tufin’s network security automation enables enterprises to implement changes in minutes instead of days, while improving their security posture and business agility.

Find out more at: www.tufin.com

Follow Tufin on Twitter: @TufinTech

Read more on Tufin’s blog: Suite Talk

