InVivo Therapeutics Announces Participation at Upcoming H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Investment Conference
InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: NVIV), a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company with a focus on the treatment of spinal cord injuries, today announced that Richard Toselli, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the upcoming H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Investment Conference, which runs from September 13 – 15, 2021. The conference will be held in a virtual format.
A webcast of Dr. Toselli’s presentation will be available on the Investor Relations - Events section of the company website at https://investors.invivotherapeutics.com/events, beginning September 13, 2021 at 7:00 am ET. Dr. Toselli and company management will also be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to attend the conference.
About InVivo Therapeutics
InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. is a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company with a focus on treatment of spinal cord injuries. The company was founded in 2005 with proprietary technology co-invented by Robert Langer, Sc.D., Professor at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and Joseph P. Vacanti, M.D., who then was at Boston Children’s Hospital and who now is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital. The publicly traded company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. For more details, visit www.invivotherapeutics.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210909005089/en/
