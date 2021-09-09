InVivo Therapeutics Announces Participation at Upcoming H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Investment Conference

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: NVIV), a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company with a focus on the treatment of spinal cord injuries, today announced that Richard Toselli, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the upcoming H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Investment Conference, which runs from September 13 – 15, 2021. The conference will be held in a virtual format.

A webcast of Dr. Toselli’s presentation will be available on the Investor Relations - Events section of the company website at https://investors.invivotherapeutics.com/events, beginning September 13, 2021 at 7:00 am ET. Dr. Toselli and company management will also be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to attend the conference.