Ontrak Names Dr. Robert Accordino Chief Medical Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.09.2021, 14:00  |  32   |   |   

Ontrak, Inc (NASDAQ: OTRK) (“Ontrak” or the “Company”), a leading AI-powered and telehealth-enabled healthcare company, today announced the appointment of Dr. Robert Accordino as Ontrak’s Chief Medical Officer, effective September 27, 2021. Dr. Accordino joins Ontrak from Quartet Health where he served as the company’s most senior clinician and Chief Mental Health Officer. He practices psychiatry and is on the faculty of Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts General Hospital. Dr. Accordino will report to Jonathan Mayhew, CEO, who joined Ontrak from CVS Health earlier this year.

“Dr. Accordino’s reputation in the healthcare industry speaks volumes about his talent and impact,” said Jonathan Mayhew, Ontrak CEO. “He is a sought after thought leader, having given over 80 conference, grand rounds and seminar presentations and engaged in clinical research that has resulted in over 40 peer-reviewed publications, book chapters and articles. Last year, he was named one of the Top 25 Emerging Leaders by Modern Healthcare. Dr. Accordino’s appointment is the third in a series of new executive leadership appointments that further strengthen our management team. As Chief Medical Officer of Ontrak, Dr. Accordino will be responsible for all of our clinical operations, provider network, and care community training. He will also guide the clinical development of our new care pathways, products, and services, leveraging our landmark Treatment Effect Study for the benefit of customers and members.”

Dr. Accordino stated, “Ontrak has a demonstrated ability to engage those who others have not been able to reach. I’m deeply impressed by the company’s commitment to whole person care, addressing physical, mental and social health needs. I am deeply humbled and tremendously excited to join the Ontrak team and work alongside them to advance the clinical experiences and outcomes for all of the members whom Ontrak serves.”

As Chief Mental Health Officer at Quartet Health, Dr. Accordino led and executed the company’s clinical strategy. During his tenure, Quartet’s geographic footprint and digitally-enabled care increased significantly. Prior to this, Dr. Accordino was Chief of Psychiatry and Behavioral Health at CareMore, an innovative health plan and care delivery system with over $1.2B in revenue and over 100,000 members in eight states. From 2016-2017, Dr. Accordino served as the White House Fellow to the Secretary of Defense and chaired the Secretary of the Army Symposium on Suicide Prevention and Social Media.

