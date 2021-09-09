KB Home Sets Industry Record by Earning an Unprecedented 25 ENERGY STAR Market Leader Awards

Each year, the ENERGY STAR Residential New Construction Program presents Market Leader Awards to outstanding partners who have made important contributions to energy-efficient construction and environmental protection by building or verifying a significant number of ENERGY STAR certified homes and apartments or by sponsoring a local program that supported these activities during the previous year.

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced that it has received a record 25 ENERGY STAR Market Leader Awards in 2021 in recognition of its outstanding commitment to promoting energy-efficient construction. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), ENERGY STAR certified homes provide homebuyers with significant value through added comfort and increased savings, and contribute to a better, healthier world. KB Home’s 25 awards are more than any other homebuilder, underscoring its leadership in building the most energy-efficient homes among national homebuilders.

“KB Home is proud to once again lead the homebuilding industry with a record 25 ENERGY STAR Market Leader Awards,” said Jeffrey Mezger, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of KB Home. “As the leader in energy-efficient homebuilding, we were the first national builder to commit to building every home to ENERGY STAR standards. We were confident that this approach would not only lower the total cost of homeownership but also enhance the lives of our homeowners and help support the environment in the process.”

“The ENERGY STAR program proudly recognizes the efforts of our outstanding partners who have made important contributions to energy-efficient construction and environmental protection. Our 2021 Market Leader Award winners demonstrate a high level of commitment to making ENERGY STAR certified homes and apartments available to American consumers. EPA proudly recognizes KB Home’s efforts as an ENERGY STAR partner,” said Jonathan Passe, Chief of the ENERGY STAR Residential Branch at the U.S. EPA.

KB Home is the #1 energy-efficient national homebuilder and has built more ENERGY STAR certified new homes than any other builder, delivering a level of advanced energy efficiency met by fewer than 10% of new homes built in America. The homebuilder goes beyond EPA requirements by ensuring that every ENERGY STAR certified KB home has been tested and verified by a third-party inspector to meet EPA’s strict certification standards. ENERGY STAR certified homes are, on average, up to 20% more efficient than homes built to code, help lower the cost of ownership and are designed to be healthier, more comfortable and better for the environment than homes without certification.