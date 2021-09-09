checkAd

KB Home Sets Industry Record by Earning an Unprecedented 25 ENERGY STAR Market Leader Awards

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.09.2021, 14:00  |  18   |   |   

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced that it has received a record 25 ENERGY STAR Market Leader Awards in 2021 in recognition of its outstanding commitment to promoting energy-efficient construction. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), ENERGY STAR certified homes provide homebuyers with significant value through added comfort and increased savings, and contribute to a better, healthier world. KB Home’s 25 awards are more than any other homebuilder, underscoring its leadership in building the most energy-efficient homes among national homebuilders.

Each year, the ENERGY STAR Residential New Construction Program presents Market Leader Awards to outstanding partners who have made important contributions to energy-efficient construction and environmental protection by building or verifying a significant number of ENERGY STAR certified homes and apartments or by sponsoring a local program that supported these activities during the previous year.

“KB Home is proud to once again lead the homebuilding industry with a record 25 ENERGY STAR Market Leader Awards,” said Jeffrey Mezger, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of KB Home. “As the leader in energy-efficient homebuilding, we were the first national builder to commit to building every home to ENERGY STAR standards. We were confident that this approach would not only lower the total cost of homeownership but also enhance the lives of our homeowners and help support the environment in the process.”

“The ENERGY STAR program proudly recognizes the efforts of our outstanding partners who have made important contributions to energy-efficient construction and environmental protection. Our 2021 Market Leader Award winners demonstrate a high level of commitment to making ENERGY STAR certified homes and apartments available to American consumers. EPA proudly recognizes KB Home’s efforts as an ENERGY STAR partner,” said Jonathan Passe, Chief of the ENERGY STAR Residential Branch at the U.S. EPA.

KB Home is the #1 energy-efficient national homebuilder and has built more ENERGY STAR certified new homes than any other builder, delivering a level of advanced energy efficiency met by fewer than 10% of new homes built in America. The homebuilder goes beyond EPA requirements by ensuring that every ENERGY STAR certified KB home has been tested and verified by a third-party inspector to meet EPA’s strict certification standards. ENERGY STAR certified homes are, on average, up to 20% more efficient than homes built to code, help lower the cost of ownership and are designed to be healthier, more comfortable and better for the environment than homes without certification.

Seite 1 von 2
KB Home Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

KB Home Sets Industry Record by Earning an Unprecedented 25 ENERGY STAR Market Leader Awards KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced that it has received a record 25 ENERGY STAR Market Leader Awards in 2021 in recognition of its outstanding commitment to promoting energy-efficient construction. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Sea Limited Announces Proposed Offering of ADSs and Convertible Notes
Kraft Heinz Outlines Benefits of Scale + Agility at 2021 Barclays Global Consumer Staples ...
In a Historic First Ever for the Movie Theatre Industry, AMC Theatres Unveils a $25+ Million National Advertising Campaign Featuring Academy Award Winner Nicole Kidman Proclaiming: “AMC Theatres. We Make Movies Better.”
Li-Cycle to Build New Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Facility in Alabama
UBS Declares Coupon Payments on 5 ETRACS Exchange Traded Notes
Electronic Arts Celebrates NFL Kickoff With Global Madden NFL 22 Free-to-play Trial Across ...
Walmart Highlights Sustainability Commitments with Inaugural $2 Billion Green Bond Issuance as Part ...
XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Announces Direct Offering of Preferred ...
Enervee Launches Innovative “Eco Financing” Program to Help Consumers Purchase Energy-efficient ...
Titel
UiPath Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
Argo Blockchain Provides August Operational Update
Group of CytoDyn Stockolders Responds to Misleading Company News Release
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon FSx for NetApp ONTAP
Coty Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by KKR
State Street to Acquire Brown Brothers Harriman Investor Services
Clinical Trial of FB-401 For the Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis Fails to Meet Statistical ...
Organic Garage Announces Conversion of Debenture Interest Into Equity
BrainChip Celebrates Milestone Podcast With Leadership Roundtable
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Belden Declares Quarterly Dividend
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08.09.21KB Home to Release 2021 Third Quarter Earnings on September 22, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.09.21KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Autumn Glen, a New-Home Community in Victorville, California
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
31.08.21KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Legacy Hills, a New-Home Community in Apopka, Florida
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.08.21KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Mountain Enclave, a New-home Community in a Prime Central Tucson Location
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.08.21KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Santorini, a New Community in a Prime Stockton, California Location
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.08.21KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Marbella Park, a New-Home Community in a Popular West Phoenix Location
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.08.21KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Creekside, a New-Home Community in Victorville, California
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.08.21KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Durham West, a New-home Community in Highly Desirable Southwest Las Vegas
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.08.21KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Skyview at Ponte Vista, a New, Gated Community in a Prime Los Angeles South Bay Location
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.08.21KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Spring Creek, a New-Home Community in Spring, Texas
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten