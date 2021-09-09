checkAd

More is More at Dave & Buster’s This Football Season

Dave & Buster’s, the ultimate restaurant and entertainment destination, welcomes football fans for the ultimate viewing experience this season! With more game day offerings than ever before, Dave & Buster’s provides huge high-def screens (some 40 feet wide) featuring more games, more space for more fans, and more than just wings on the menu – making it the perfect place to enjoy gameday nationwide. To celebrate the start of football season, Dave & Buster’s has partnered with Barstool Sports’ Pardon My Take for a football-viewing extravaganza!

Game Day at D&B is Always The Move #DINGDINGDING (Photo: Business Wire)

On Thursday, September 16, the hit podcast Barstool Sports’ Pardon My Take will livestream from Dave & Buster’s Westbury, NY location during the New York Giants vs. Washington Football team game. Guests lucky enough to get the limited availability tickets will be able to watch the game alongside their favorite irreverent sports podcast hosts, Dan “Big Cat” Katz and PFT Commenter. The hilarious duo dives into the game’s top stories and anecdotes, and the livestream will be available at barstoolsports.com and Pardon My Take and Barstool Sportsbook’s social platforms.

Dave & Buster’s new menu offerings come out just in time for football season. Available for a limited time only, Dave & Buster’s introduces new shareable food and drink items to keep guests fueled throughout the game, including the Buffalo Crunch Wrap and Blue Moon Fried Pickles which pairs perfectly with the beer specials of American lager pints for $3.99 each or select premium cocktails in giant Tailgate towers.

With the state-of-the-art D&B Sports Bar, football enthusiasts can cheer for their team on Dave & Buster’s signature “WOW” Wall featuring a 40-foot-wide wall-to-wall LED TV screen along with dozens of additional oversized HDTVs for an unparalleled viewing experience. Without missing any action, fans will find themselves immersed in the game with a multi-channel surround sound system and better-than-stadium seating. For those looking for a private viewing experience, select Dave & Buster’s locations also offer private function spaces for parties of all sizes to watch your team play.

“As much as Dave & Buster’s is about fun, food, and games - we’re also the best sports-viewing destination,” said Pete Thornfield, VP Brand Marketing at Dave & Buster’s. “We’re encouraging football fans to continue their game-day rituals and join us for delicious food and great drinks – with a stadium-like watch experience. This football season, Dave & Buster’s locations nationwide are sure to be the top game day destination for locals to cheer on their favorite teams.”

For more information on Dave & Buster's, their limited-time offerings, and state-of-the-art D&B Sports Bar, please visit www.daveandbusters.com.

About Dave & Buster’s:

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY), headquartered in Dallas, TX operates high-volume restaurant/entertainment complexes throughout North America. Each Dave & Buster’s offers an impressive selection of high-quality food and beverage items, combined with the latest games and attractions. Guests can watch sporting events in the D&B Sports Bar and play state-of-the-art simulators and games of skill they can’t play anywhere else. For more information, please visit www.daveandbusters.com.




