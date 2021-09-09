checkAd

Cloud Energy Deploys Network Using LoRaWAN For Wireless Solar Power System Enabling Effective Energy Monitoring

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.09.2021   

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced its collaboration with Cloud Energy, a leading Internet of Things (IoT) solution provider in Vietnam, for the development and deployment of a network running on the LoRaWAN standard for a wireless solar power system installed on facility rooftops. A wired energy solution did not fit a rooftop solar power system due to higher hardware and installation costs as well as a higher level of ongoing required maintenance, particularly in rural areas of Vietnam where rodent damage to cabling is a particular issue. Cloud Energy’s wireless solar power system featuring Semtech’s LoRa devices and LoRaWAN connectivity provides comprehensive, accurate and independent data management from inverters, electricity meters and sensors to inform site owners. According to Cloud Energy, the solar power system solutions saved their customers more than 30% on initial investment for a monitoring system.

Solar rooftops installed on temples and industrial parks saw a 30% reduction in energy costs compared to a traditional wired solution (Photo: Business Wire)

“We believe that the future of monitoring solutions will largely adapt to LoRaWAN wireless technology, which is highly scalable, simple to deploy and provides a reliable wireless connection. Solar power monitoring solutions that use LoRaWAN technology may be a new future trend that not only solves the problem of reliable wireless connectivity, but also provides additional benefits of IoT standardization, scalability, data analytics, and interoperability,” said Tuan Anh Pham, Cloud Energy founder.

The Cloud Energy wireless solar power system is a plug-and-play solution consisting of multiple wireless Cloud Energy modules, 1 Kerlink gateway using LoRaWAN and a Cloud Energy web-app to monitor real-time data to review and forecast performance independently across meters, inverters and sensors. Through the integration of LoRaWAN, the Cloud Energy solar power system is a true wireless solution offering stable data transmission for end users to manage energy usage across wide areas.

