Vantage Data Centers Enters Asia-Pacific Region with Launch of Five Markets Through Acquisitions of Agile Data Centers and PCCW’s Data Center Business

Vantage Data Centers, a leading global provider of hyperscale data center campuses, today announced its expansion into the Asia-Pacific market through two acquisitions. DigitalBridge Investment Management, the company’s major stakeholder, along with participation from other existing Vantage investors, contributed an additional $1.5 billion in equity capital. Following the closing of both transactions, Vantage will offer data center services across Tokyo, Osaka, Melbourne, Hong Kong and Kuala Lumpur to hyperscale, cloud and large enterprise customers.

Vantage’s APAC expansion is anchored by two acquisitions. First, Vantage has acquired Agile Data Centers, a data center provider in the Asia-Pacific region developing greenfield hyperscale campuses totaling 168MW of critical IT load in Tokyo, Osaka and Melbourne. Second, the data center portfolio of PCCW Ltd. (PCCW DC), which DigitalBridge previously announced plans to acquire, will become part of Vantage upon the transaction closing. Closing is expected in the fourth quarter of 2021 subject to customary closing conditions. PCCW DC is one of the region’s leading data center businesses with approximately 100MW of existing and expansion critical IT load across multiple facilities in Hong Kong and Kuala Lumpur.

Giles Proctor, formerly president and co-founder of Agile Data Centers, now serves as president of Vantage’s APAC business, overseeing a team that will include nearly 150 employees upon closing of the PCCW DC transaction. Brian Groen, senior vice president of data centers, PCCW DC, will join Vantage as senior vice president, APAC, upon closing.

“Following successful expansions throughout the United States, Canada and Europe over the past three years, we are expanding to Asia Pacific to better serve customers on a global basis. The key to our global expansion has been finding well-aligned partners who bring local expertise, an established footprint, a strong management team and the ability to scale quickly,” said Sureel Choksi, president and CEO, Vantage Data Centers. “The combination of Agile and PCCW’s data center business does just that, and I’m thrilled to welcome Giles Proctor, Brian Groen and their highly talented teams to Vantage.”

“As we continue building a global digital infrastructure platform, we recognized a strategic opportunity to combine the market penetration, expertise and strength of two valuable portfolio companies, Vantage and Agile, with the established foothold of PCCW DC to serve customers in this high growth region,” said Jon Mauck, senior managing director of DigitalBridge Investment Management. “The Vantage team has proven across North America and Europe that it is highly skilled at taking full advantage of both acquisitions and greenfield opportunities to quickly become a leading provider in new markets.”

“My team and I are excited to join the global Vantage family to expand the combined company’s presence in Asia Pacific,” said Proctor. “This offers our customers additional key markets in which to do business with trusted partners who bring in-country knowledge and a commitment to building and operating high quality, sustainably designed data center facilities.”

