Genius Sports Agrees to Major Partnership With Penn Interactive to Power its Barstool Sportsbook With Official Data and Fan Engagement Solutions

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.09.2021, 14:00   

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) (“Genius Sports”) the official data, technology and commercial partner that powers the ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media, has entered into a long-term partnership with Penn Interactive (“Penn Interactive” or the “Company”) to provide official data and fan engagement solutions for the Company’s Barstool Sportsbook.

Penn Interactive currently operates online Barstool Sportsbooks across nine U.S. states, including Pennsylvania, Michigan, Illinois and New Jersey. Genius Sports will provide Barstool Sportsbook with its market-leading official data, including access to select official sports data from the U.S. and international sports leagues.

Across player acquisition, engagement and long-term retention, Barstool Sportsbook has also partnered with Genius Sports for its marketing and engagement strategy.

The agreement makes Barstool Sportsbook the latest U.S. sports betting brand to adopt Genius Sports’ exclusive official sports content, which includes NASCAR’s full suite of official data-powered in-race betting markets, launched in partnership with Genius Sports in 2020, as well as access to the NFL’s real-time statistics, proprietary Next Gen Stats (“NGS”) and official sports betting data feed. Genius Sports will also provide Barstool Sportsbook with its global official sports data portfolio from other top tier leagues, including the English Premier League, Liga MX, Argentine and Colombian soccer.

“We are excited to be partnering with Genius Sports for official data beginning with tonight’s kickoff,” said Jon Kaplowitz, Head of Penn Interactive. “Delivering official data to our growing, loyal audience will provide tremendous wagering opportunities for our users. We also look forward to reaching sports fans who may not yet have experienced the Barstool Sportsbook through access to marketing inventory on NFL digital properties from Genius Sports.”

“Our partnership with Penn Interactive will provide one of the fastest-growing and most innovative sports betting brands with unique content across the whole player experience,” said Mark Locke, CEO at Genius Sports. “Barstool Sports is uniquely positioned in the U.S. market, appealing to a dynamic and passionate fan base. With Genius’ official sports data, next-generation marketing and fan engagement solutions, we look forward to supporting Barstool Sportsbook’s U.S. expansion.”

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports is the official data, technology and commercial partner that powers the global ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media. We are a global leader in digital sports content, technology and integrity services. Our technology is used in over 150 countries worldwide, empowering sports to capture, manage and distribute their live data and video, driving their digital transformation and enhancing their relationships with fans.

We are the trusted partner to over 400 sports organizations globally, including many of the world’s largest leagues and federations such as the NFL, EPL, FIBA, NCAA, NASCAR, AFA and PGA.

Genius Sports is uniquely placed through cutting-edge technology, scale and global reach to support our partners. We are more than just a technology company, we build long-term relationships with sports at all levels, helping them to control and maximize the value of their content while providing technical expertise and round-the-clock support.

About Penn Interactive

Penn Interactive, the wholly owned interactive division of Penn National Gaming, Inc., operates retail sports betting across the Company's portfolio, as well online social casino, bingo, and iCasino products. In February 2020, Penn National entered into a strategic partnership with Barstool Sports, whereby Barstool is exclusively promoting the Company's land-based and online casinos and sports betting products, including the Barstool Sportsbook mobile app, to its national audience.

Wertpapier


