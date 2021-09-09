Boxed and AEON Announce Launch of myAEON2go Software and Services Technology in Malaysia

NEW YORK and KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boxed (“Boxed” or “the Company”), an e-commerce grocery platform selling bulk consumables to households and businesses, and AEON CO (“AEON”), one of the largest retailers in Asia, today announced the launch of its end-to-end software and services platform in the Malaysian market with myAEON2go.

AEON will use Boxed’s proprietary e-commerce technology to power myAEON2go at over 40 locations for both in-store pick-up or on-demand grocery delivery. The solution includes an e-commerce storefront website and mobile app, as well as proprietary inventory-picking software, allowing AEON customers the flexibility to shop for AEON products however they choose, whether picked up in-store, or delivered directly to their doorstep. In addition, the Boxed e-commerce technology will be deployed to the tenants of all AEON’s malls to power their e-commerce operations.

Shafie Shamsuddin, AEON’s Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, “We are very pleased with our new Boxed platform, myAEON2go, which is transforming our e-commerce operations for the better, even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. myAEON2go has the potential to allow us to increase efficiency and pilot innovative ways to achieve a profitable, scalable and sustainable online business while delivering a seamless omnichannel experience to our customers. Furthermore, we are excited for the Boxed solution to be the engine of our new marketplace platform for the tenants of our 28 malls across Malaysia, which is expected to be launched by the end of this year."

“We are thrilled about the opportunity to implement our software and services technology and partner with a company like AEON, one of the largest and most sophisticated retailers in the world,” said Chieh Huang, CEO of Boxed. “Launching our partnership within six months and on budget with AEON demonstrates the speed and efficiency with which we can deploy our proprietary systems, even in larger implementations. We are aggressively pursuing additional expansion in international markets and expect to make announcements before the end of the year.”