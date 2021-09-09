checkAd

Innovative Payment Solutions Announces a Non-Binding Letter of Intent with BC Remittance, Ltd. in a Strategic Partnership to Provide Electronic Money Transfers to the Philippines

CARMEL BY THE SEA, Calif., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB: IPSI) (“Innovative” or the “Company”), a California-based fintech company focused on building a 21st century universal digital payment platform, IPSIPay, announces today that its recently filed company in London, IPSIPay (UK) Limited, entered into a non-binding Letter of Intent (LOI) with BC Remittance Limited (“BC Remit”) in a strategic partnership to provide electronic money transfers to the Philippines.

BC Remit is an Authorized Payment Institution (API) that enables it to issue e-money as a digital equivalent of cash, stored on a financial platform or an electronic device. As an API, BC Remit has the ability to rapidly and securely send money directly to the Philippines, the fourth largest remittance recipient market with annual remittances of $35 billion. This opens a large and growing market opportunity for Innovative. In addition, because BC Remit is a low-cost provider of remittances, money transfer fees are low at around 1%, significantly below the cost of traditional providers many of which charge as much as 8% or more.

“Our potential partnership with BC Remit is a big step in our focus to provide remittance solutions in the largest corridors including Mexico, the Philippines, and India. BC Remit will allow us to utilize their rail in sending remittances to the Philippines as well as handling the last mile for our customers in the Philippines. It also provides us with the ability to file for EMI (Electronic Money Institution) designation in other locations such as the UK and the EU,” commented William Corbett, CEO of Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc. “Once approved, the dual currency EMI will allow IPSI to hold customer funds and facilitate electronic remittances through our proprietary E-wallet, thereby increasing our market share and margins. In the meantime, we will be collaborating with BC Remit to integrate our technology within its network to expand our capabilities to better serve these underserved end users, providing a superior technology at a reasonable cost.”

The Philippine market is the fourth largest remittance market and fits well with the Company’s corporate mission to provide low-cost financial solutions that enable the underbanked to securely send money to anyone anywhere at any time.

“Our contemplated partnership with Innovative Payment Solutions provides significant opportunity not only between our two companies, but also for our mutual customers to achieve lower-cost money transfers across multiple geographies,” added Oliver Calma, founder and CEO of BC Remit.

