VOR33 Granted U.S. FDA Fast Track Designation for AML

VOR33 consists of CRISPR genome-edited hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells that have been engineered to lack CD33. Once infused, VOR33 is designed to protect patients’ healthy cells from anti-CD33 therapies, such as VCAR33 or Mylotarg (gemtuzumab ozogamicin). VOR33 is intended to replace standard of care transplants for AML patients who are at high risk of relapse and has the potential to seamlessly integrate into current transplant settings.

“Receiving Fast Track designation is an important milestone for Vor, which signals the FDA’s recognition of the serious and life-threatening medical condition of patients facing acute myeloid leukemia and the potential of VOR33 to address this unmet medical need,” said Robert Pietrusko, PharmD, Vor’s Chief Regulatory and Quality Officer. “We will continue to work closely with the FDA to expedite the development of VOR33, which is now actively enrolling in its Phase 1/2a clinical trial for AML patients who currently have limited treatment options. We continue to remain on-track to report VOR33’s initial clinical data in the first half of 2022.”

VOR33 is the lead product candidate of Vor’s novel scientific platform, which has the mission to create next-generation, treatment-resistant transplants that unlock the potential of targeted cancer therapies by leveraging advances in cell therapy and gene editing. Vor is currently exploring the use of its genome engineered hematopoietic stem cell platform in combination with multiple therapeutic modalities.



Fast Track designation is intended to facilitate development and expedite review of products designed to treat serious and life-threatening conditions with unmet medical needs. The designation is granted upon the FDA’s review of data that demonstrate this potential, along with a product development program that is adequately designed to address the unmet medical need. Therapeutic candidates receiving Fast Track designation may be eligible for priority review and accelerated approval if certain conditions are met.