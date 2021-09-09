Sono-Tek Launches Emerging Market Development Program

The program has been created to focus on identifying and developing application knowledge in key markets where Sono-Tek’s full system coating solutions can prove that they are superior to other coating technologies. The markets to be explored will primarily be concentrated on next generation technology-based products that need functional coatings.

MILTON, NY, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Sono-Tek Corporation (NASDAQ: SOTK), the leading developer and manufacturer of ultrasonic coating systems, today announced the launch of a new program to accelerate its applications expertise to emerging markets that the Company has identified to have significant growth opportunities.

Steve Harshbarger, President and Chief Operating Officer of Sono-Tek, commented, “Establishing an emerging markets development program was an easy decision for our organization. Our applications engineering department is fully engaged, serving our customers’ immediate needs to solve the coating challenges they bring into our labs. This leaves our team very little time to explore and develop new application capabilities in areas that we believe will become significant markets in 2-3 years. Dedicating application engineers to focus on these new emerging markets is expected to enable us to capture new opportunities early in our customer product development cycle.”

“To kick off the program, we will be adding application engineering personnel and the necessary equipment to explore these new markets as warranted. We expect this program to expand over time as we uncover new opportunities for our machine coating solutions,” concluded Mr. Harshbarger.

As previously disclosed, Sono-Tek is projecting to reach record revenue in its fiscal year 2022, ending February 28, 2022.

About Sono-Tek

