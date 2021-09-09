checkAd

Sono-Tek Launches Emerging Market Development Program

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.09.2021, 14:00  |  16   |   |   

 Expanding Applications Expertise to Focus on Advanced Technology Growth Sectors

MILTON, NY, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Sono-Tek Corporation (NASDAQ: SOTK), the leading developer and manufacturer of ultrasonic coating systems, today announced the launch of a new program to accelerate its applications expertise to emerging markets that the Company has identified to have significant growth opportunities.

The program has been created to focus on identifying and developing application knowledge in key markets where Sono-Tek’s full system coating solutions can prove that they are superior to other coating technologies.  The markets to be explored will primarily be concentrated on next generation technology-based products that need functional coatings. 

Steve Harshbarger, President and Chief Operating Officer of Sono-Tek, commented, “Establishing an emerging markets development program was an easy decision for our organization.  Our applications engineering department is fully engaged, serving our customers’ immediate needs to solve the coating challenges they bring into our labs.  This leaves our team very little time to explore and develop new application capabilities in areas that we believe will become significant markets in 2-3 years. Dedicating application engineers to focus on these new emerging markets is expected to enable us to capture new opportunities early in our customer product development cycle.”

“To kick off the program, we will be adding application engineering personnel and the necessary equipment to explore these new markets as warranted. We expect this program to expand over time as we uncover new opportunities for our machine coating solutions,” concluded Mr. Harshbarger.

As previously disclosed, Sono-Tek is projecting to reach record revenue in its fiscal year 2022, ending February 28, 2022.

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corporation is the leading developer and manufacturer of ultrasonic coating systems for applying precise, thin film coatings to protect, strengthen or smooth surfaces on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical and industrial markets, including specialized glass applications in construction and automotive.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sono-Tek Launches Emerging Market Development Program  Expanding Applications Expertise to Focus on Advanced Technology Growth Sectors MILTON, NY, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - Sono-Tek Corporation (NASDAQ: SOTK), the leading developer and manufacturer of ultrasonic coating …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Prospect Park Capital Announces Proposed New Investment
Roche signs definitive share purchase agreement with long-term partner TIB Molbiol to expand ...
Biophytis Leadership is Reinforced With New Chief Medical Officer Appointment
Exgen Announces Sale of Empire Mine Project NSR for $2,750,000 Cash
Tyson Foods Categorically Rejects Conclusions Drawn by White House
TAAT Exhibiting Among Several “Big Tobacco” Firms at Sold-Out National Convenience Industry ...
Churchill Downs Incorporated Provides an Update on Louisiana Operations
Broadwind Announces Chief Financial Officer Succession Plan
Weekly share repurchase program transaction details
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Albireo Receives UK MHRA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat)
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
Maravai LifeSciences Announces Launch of Proposed Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by ...
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Albireo Receives UK MHRA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat)
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...