Erasca Announces First Patient Dosed in HERKULES-2 Phase 1b/2 Lung Cancer Master Protocol Evaluating ERAS-007 in Multiple Combinations

ERAS-007, a potential best-in-class ERK1/2 inhibitor, is believed to have broad therapeutic applicability across a wide range of tumor types and indications

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Erasca, Inc. (Nasdaq: ERAS), a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers, today announced dosing of the first patient in the HERKULES-2 Phase 1b/2 trial evaluating ERAS-007 in combination with various agents in patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

“As the foundation of Erasca’s lung cancer platform, HERKULES-2 is a master protocol designed to inhibit multiple oncogenic drivers of the RAS/MAPK pathway to address high unmet needs in lung cancer. Initially focused on patients with mutant EGFR or KRAS NSCLC, HERKULES-2 will further progress to evaluate other combinations targeting additional subtypes of NSCLC,” said Jonathan E. Lim, M.D., Erasca’s chairman, CEO, and co-founder. “Erasca’s series of HERKULES trials also includes tissue-specific master protocols in gastrointestinal cancers and hematological malignancies as well as a tissue-agnostic trial, tailored to evaluate promising combinations to inhibit oncogenic signaling and prevent the emergence of resistance.”

HERKULES-2 will initially examine the safety, tolerability, and preliminary efficacy of ERAS-007 in combination with osimertinib (TAGRISSO) in patients with advanced NSCLC harboring an epidermal growth factor receptor mutation (EGFRm). After a recommended dose is determined, the Phase 2 expansion portion will further evaluate the safety and efficacy of the combination in patients whose disease has developed resistance to osimertinib, a setting in which there are currently no approved targeted therapies. Future sub-studies of HERKULES-2 will explore ERAS-007 or the SHP2 inhibitor ERAS-601 in combination with other agents in patients with different mutational subtypes, including a KRAS G12C mutation.

ERAS-007, a potential best-in-class inhibitor of the extracellular signal-regulated kinases (ERK), targets the terminal node of the RAS/MAPK pathway. The broad applicability of ERAS-007 across a wide range of indications and tumor types was recently highlighted in a preclinical study published in Cell Reports Medicine, supporting durable ERK blockade and potent antiproliferative efficacy in both solid tumor and hematological malignancy cell lines. ERAS-007 demonstrated preferential anti-tumor activity for tumor types harboring mutant BRAF, KRAS, NRAS, or HRAS, as well as robust inhibitory activity across a range of mutant KRAS subtypes.

