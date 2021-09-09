checkAd

BrainsWay to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

09.09.2021   

BURLINGTON, Mass. and JERUSALEM, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ & TASE: BWAY) (“BrainsWay” or the “Company”), a global leader in advanced noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders, today announced that Christopher von Jako, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present and participate in one-on-one investor meetings at two investment conferences during the month of September, as follows:

Event: Oppenheimer & Co. Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & Medtech Virtual Summit
Date: September 20-23, 2021
Presentation: September 22, 2021 at 3:45pm ET

Event: Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference
Date: September 27-30, 2021
Presentation: September 27, 2021 at 3:20 pm ET

Management will also meet with investors throughout these events. Investors interested in meeting with the BrainsWay management team during these events should contact their respective representatives.

About BrainsWay
BrainsWay is a global leader in advanced noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders. The Company is boldly advancing neuroscience with its proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) platform technology to improve health and transform lives. BrainsWay is the first and only TMS company to obtain three FDA-cleared indications backed by pivotal studies demonstrating clinically proven efficacy. Current indications include major depressive disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder, and smoking addiction. The Company is dedicated to leading through superior science and building on its unparalleled body of clinical evidence. Additional clinical trials of Deep TMS in various psychiatric, neurological, and addiction disorders are underway. Founded in 2003, with offices in Burlington, MA and Jerusalem, Israel, BrainsWay is committed to increasing global awareness and broad access to Deep TMS. For the latest news and information about BrainsWay, please visit www.brainsway.com.

Contacts:
Scott Areglado
SVP and Chief Financial Officer
617-771-2287
SAreglado@brainsway.com 

Investors:
Bob Yedid
LifeSci Advisors
646-597-6989
Bob@LifeSciAdvisors.com        





