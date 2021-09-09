Yumanity Therapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Global Investment Conference

BOSTON, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ: YMTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative, disease-modifying therapies for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that Richard Peters, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Global Investment Conference.



The presentation will be available on-demand via the conference portal and through the Company's website at www.yumanity.com/events beginning at 7 a.m. EDT, September 13.