Neoleukin Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Bill Arthur, Ph.D., as Vice President and Head of Research

Dr. Arthur joins Neoleukin after a decade at Seagen, where he served most recently as Senior Director & Head of Cancer Biology. During his time at Seagen, Dr. Arthur directed research efforts on therapeutic candidates, from discovery through clinical development, utilizing novel platform technologies, including antibody-drug conjugates with cytotoxic and immunostimulatory mechanisms, antibody-like scaffolds, and small molecule inhibitors. Prior to Seagen, Dr. Arthur worked at Merck & Co. and Rosetta Inpharmatics, leading the discovery of oncology targets, predictive biomarkers and synergistic drug combinations.

“Bill is an experienced leader in developing oncology therapeutics and has deep expertise in multiple therapeutic modalities,” said Jonathan Drachman, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Neoleukin. “His guidance and insights will be invaluable as we advance our de novo protein technology and preclinical pipeline.”

“The pioneering approach Neoleukin is employing to develop computationally designed therapeutics is tremendously exciting. This technology has great potential across many therapeutic mechanisms and disease indications, including unmet needs that are inaccessible to traditional therapeutics. I look forward to working closely with the Neoleukin team to expand application of the technology and meaningfully improve the lives of patients,” said Dr. Arthur.

Dr. Arthur received his B.S. in Cellular and Molecular Biology from Western Washington University and Ph.D. in Cell and Developmental Biology from the University of North Carolina. He completed his post-doctoral fellowship at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc.

Neoleukin is a biopharmaceutical company creating next generation immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation and autoimmunity using de novo protein design technology. Neoleukin uses sophisticated computational methods to design proteins that demonstrate specific pharmaceutical properties that provide potentially superior therapeutic benefit over native proteins. Neoleukin’s lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to improve tolerability and activity by eliminating the alpha receptor binding interface. For more information, please visit the Neoleukin website: www.neoleukin.com.

Safe Harbor / Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the therapeutic properties and potential of the company’s de novo protein design technology, the results of the clinical trial for NL-201, and planned clinical and development activities and timelines. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including risks and uncertainties related to the company’s cash forecasts, the company’s ability to advance its product candidates, the receipt and timing of potential regulatory submissions, designations, approvals and commercialization of product candidates, the timing and results of preclinical and clinical trials, the timing of announcements and updates relating to the company’s clinical trials and related data market conditions and further impacts of COVID-19, that could cause actual results to differ materially from what Neoleukin expects. Further information on potential risk factors that could affect Neoleukin’s business and its financial results are detailed under the heading “Risk Factors” in documents the company files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and other reports as filed with the SEC. Neoleukin undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

