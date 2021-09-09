checkAd

Marrone Bio Prepares to Submit Registration for Next-Generation Crop Protection Product in North America

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.09.2021, 14:00  |  20   |   |   

Company Also Looks to Expand Footprint in South America with Regulatory Submission of Bionematicide Seed Treatment, MBI-206, in Brazil

DAVIS, Calif., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBII), an international leader in sustainable bioprotection and plant health solutions, is on track to submit MBI-306, its next generation nematicide/insecticide, to regulatory authorities in the United States within the coming weeks. Destined for row and specialty crop markets globally, MBI-306 and its variants have been proven to perform as well as synthetic counterparts both in terms of efficacy and return on investment (ROI) to growers. The product is well positioned to be an important component of the $15.7 billion global insecticide market1, and is expected to generate peak potential incremental revenue for MBI in excess of $100 million.

“The regulatory submission of MBI-306 underscores our position as the differentiated leader to meet consumer and grower demand for sustainable agricultural solutions,” said Chief Executive Officer, Kevin Helash. “We have always believed biologicals have the potential, from both an efficacy and ROI standpoint, to compete directly with traditional products. MBI-306 is a result of our relentless R&D efforts to achieve that vision. I believe this product will be a true gamechanger for MBI,” Helash added.

MBI-306 and its variants are built on a proprietary microbe (Burkholderia rinojensis strain A396) that has been the foundation of the company’s Venerate Bioinsecticide and Majestene Bionematicide crop protection products. MBI-306 is proven to be efficacious against a broad spectrum of yield-robbing insects and nematodes, including corn rootworm larvae, often referred to as the billion-dollar pest in the United States.

In addition to the regulatory submission of MBI-306, MBI is in the final stages of preparing to submit MBI-206 -- a popular bionematicide seed treatment used on more than 10 million acres in the United States -- to Brazilian regulatory authorities. This will serve to further expand the company’s geographic footprint in one of the world’s largest corn and soybean markets with an estimated insecticide value of $2 billion in 2020.2

In addition to its impressive commercial performance, MBI-206 has also been evaluated for climate impact by a third-party, Boundless Impact Research and Analytics, and received an ‘outstanding’ score of 9.8 out of 10. Given the similarities in both products, MBI-306 is expected to receive an equally advantageous score and will be evaluated in the coming months.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Marrone Bio Prepares to Submit Registration for Next-Generation Crop Protection Product in North America Company Also Looks to Expand Footprint in South America with Regulatory Submission of Bionematicide Seed Treatment, MBI-206, in BrazilDAVIS, Calif., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBII), an international …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Prospect Park Capital Announces Proposed New Investment
Roche signs definitive share purchase agreement with long-term partner TIB Molbiol to expand ...
Biophytis Leadership is Reinforced With New Chief Medical Officer Appointment
Exgen Announces Sale of Empire Mine Project NSR for $2,750,000 Cash
Tyson Foods Categorically Rejects Conclusions Drawn by White House
TAAT Exhibiting Among Several “Big Tobacco” Firms at Sold-Out National Convenience Industry ...
Churchill Downs Incorporated Provides an Update on Louisiana Operations
Weekly share repurchase program transaction details
Broadwind Announces Chief Financial Officer Succession Plan
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Albireo Receives UK MHRA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat)
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
Maravai LifeSciences Announces Launch of Proposed Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by ...
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Albireo Receives UK MHRA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat)
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...