White Metal Partner Noronex Commences 10,000 Metre Drilling Program at the DorWit Copper-Silver Project, Namibia

THUNDER BAY, Ontario, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- White Metal Resources Corp. (TSXV: WHM) (FRA: CGK1) (OTCMKTS: TNMLF) (“White Metal” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update from its Australian joint venture partner Noronex Limited (ASX: NRX) (“Noronex”). Noronex has informed White Metal that it has commenced a 10,000 metre drilling program at the DorWit Copper-Silver Project (the “Property” or “Project”) in Namibia (see Noronex news release dated 17 August 2021). The Namibian Project comprises three Exclusive Prospecting Licences (EPLs) that cover 78,000 hectares, referred to as the Witvlei (EPL 7028 and EPL 7029) and Dordabis (EPL 7030) properties. The Project is prospective for sedimentary-hosted Cu-Ag mineralization within the prolific Kalahari Copper Belt that spans Namibia and Botswana. The focus of the current exploration efforts will be on the Witvlei project that comprises EPL 7028 and 7029 (Figure 1).

Highlights of the Drilling Program:

  • Drilling has commenced in Namibia at Witvlei Project at the Otjiwaru Prospect (Figure 2).
  • Program of drilling will test five high-priority targets with 10,000 m of Reverse Circulation (RC) holes planned.
  • Geophysical crew has completed the Dipole-Dipole IP survey at Gemboksvlei and is currently underway at Okasewa.
  • Known mineralization is confirmed to have a strong chargeability IP anomaly and a number of new chargeable zones are defined associated with anomalous copper geochemistry.
  • Drilling is expected to continue for three-to-four months across the five high-priority targets that have been identified:
    • sub-cropping copper at Dalheim with two-kilometre strike extent.
    • chargeability IP anomalies at Gemboksvlei on a one-kilometre-long copper soil zone.
    • outcropping copper at Otjiwaru over an 800-m-wide zone.
    • a 2.5 km by 1.2 km copper-in-soil anomaly in an altered structural zone south of Okasewa.
    • unexplained copper soil anomalies at Christiadore Prospect.

Michael Stares, President & CEO of White Metal, stated, “This is great news that Noronex has started their drill program and it indicates that they are truly committed to advancing the DorWit Property. I look forward to receiving updates and reporting the results of the drilling to our shareholders. I should add that the Company has been successful in securing three JV Partners including Noronex to advance other projects that the Company owns. This includes the Startrek Property, optioned by Leocor Gold, that is located in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, near New Found Gold’s Queensway Property. Leocor Gold is currently starting work on the Startrek Property. The other JV is with Benton Resources who is advancing the Far Lake Copper-Silver Property, located about 90 minutes west of Thunder Bay.”

