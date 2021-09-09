checkAd

Operations Update Global Care Portfolio Company, ASIC Power Company Receives August Revenue From its First Royalty Streaming Deal

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Care Capital Inc. (CSE:HLTH, FRANKFURT: L6V2) (the “Company” or “Global Care”) a global investment company which engages in early-stage investment opportunities in private and public companies, is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, ASIC Power Company (“ASIC) received net income for the period from August 2nd until September 3rd, 2021 of 1.32779163 BTC equaling approximately $85,000 CAD with a current BTC price of $64,928.94 CAD per BTC as of September 6th 2021. Our daily average over the last 3 days amounted to 0.04023611. This is higher than the average in the prior months and due to a lower mining difficulty level in the first half of August and colder climate in the second half, allowing the ASIC miners to run at a higher speed. At the current price and mining level, the Company expects to break even within less than a year. The coins will be liquidated to FIAT. If Global Care successfully changes its status from Investment Issuer to Single Purpose Company, the royalty stream will be held in its treasury as part of a “HODL” strategy and not immediately converted to FIAT. Global Care also plans to utilize derivatives to hedge the Company’s spot position.

About ASIC Power Company

ASIC gives mining companies access to its innovative cryptocurrency mining streaming contracts and chip pipeline through its partnerships with leading hardware producers. It intends to identify low cost, renewably powered mining operations to implement new financing strategies in the form of royalties and streaming contracts globally.

For more information and to register to ASIC’s mailing list and follow @asicpower on Twitter.

Website: https://asicpower.com/

About Global Care

Global Care Capital is a global investment company which specializes in providing early-stage financing to private and public companies. The Company engages in new, early-stage investment opportunities in previously underdeveloped assets and obtaining positions in early-stage investment opportunities that adequately reflect the risk profile.

Website: https://globalcarecapital.com/

GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL INC.: 

Company Contact: 

Alex Somjen, President & CEO

604-687-2038

info@globalcarecapital.com

Cautionary Note

All information contained in this news release with respect to ASIC was supplied by ASIC for inclusion herein, and Global Care’s directors and officers have relied on ASIC for such information.

Forward-Looking Information: This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed “forward-looking statements”. The use of any of the words “anticipate”, “continue”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “would”, “project”, “should”, “believe” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this News Release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company’s disclosure documents which can be found under the Company’s profile on www.sedar.com





