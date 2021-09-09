checkAd

Sysco to Webcast Presentation at the Wells Fargo 4th Annual Consumer Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.09.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

HOUSTON, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) today announced that the Company will webcast its presentation from the Wells Fargo 4th Annual Consumer Conference in Dana Point, CA on Thursday, September 23, at 1:20 p.m. PT.

The live webcast for the event can be accessed at investors.sysco.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the live event is completed.

For purposes of public disclosure, including this and future similar events, Sysco uses the investor relations portion of its website as the primary channel for publishing key information to its investors, some of which may contain material and previously non-public information.

About Sysco

Sysco is the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments and other customers who prepare meals away from home. Its family of products also includes equipment and supplies for the foodservice and hospitality industries. With more than 58,000 associates, the company operates 343 distribution facilities worldwide and serves more than 650,000 customer locations. For fiscal 2021 that ended July 3, 2021, the company generated sales of more than $51 billion. Information about our CSR program, including Sysco’s 2020 Corporate Social Responsibility Report, can be found at sysco.com/csr2020report.

For more information, visit www.sysco.com or connect with Sysco on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SyscoFoods. For important news and information regarding Sysco, visit the Investor Relations section of the company’s Internet home page at investors.sysco.com, which Sysco plans to use as a primary channel for publishing key information to its investors, some of which may contain material and previously non-public information. In addition, investors should continue to review our news releases and filings with the SEC. It is possible that the information we disclose through any of these channels of distribution could be deemed to be material information.

For more information contact: 
   
Neil Russell Shannon Mutschler
Investor Contact Media Contact
neil.russell@sysco.com shannon.mutschler@sysco.com
T 281-584-1308 T 281-584-4059




