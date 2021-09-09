checkAd

Vaccitech to Present at Upcoming September Investor conferences

OXFORD, United Kingdom, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ: VACC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancer, today announced that Bill Enright, Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at the following investment conferences in September.

Event: Morgan Stanley Healthcare Conference 2021
Date: Thursday, September 9
Presentation: Fireside chat
Time:
Webcast: 		11:45 a.m. EDT
Events section of the Vaccitech website
   
Event: H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
Date: Monday, September 13 - Wednesday, September 15
Presentation:
Panel: 		On demand, virtual presentation
On demand, Best Practices – Planning for the Next Pandemic
Time:
Webcast: 		7 a.m. EDT
Requires conference portal log-in


About Vaccitech plc
Vaccitech is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancer. The company’s proprietary platform comprises proprietary modified simian adenoviral vectors, known as ChAdOx1 and ChAdOx2, as well as the well-validated Modified Vaccinia Ankara, or MVA, boost vector, both with demonstrable tolerability profiles and without the ability to replicate in humans. The combination of a ChAdOx prime treatment with subsequent MVA boost has consistently generated significantly higher magnitudes of CD8+ T cells compared with other technologies and approaches. The company has a broad pipeline of both clinical and preclinical stage therapeutic programs in solid tumors and viral infections and prophylactic viral vaccine programs. Vaccitech co-invented a COVID-19 vaccine with the University of Oxford, now approved for use in many territories and exclusively licensed worldwide to AstraZeneca through Oxford University Innovation, or OUI. Vaccitech is entitled to receive a share of the milestones and royalty income received by OUI from AstraZeneca.

Vaccitech Media contacts:
Katja Stout, Scius Communications (EU)
Direct: +44 (0) 7789435990
Email: katja@sciuscommunications.com

Robert Flamm, Ph.D. / Harrison Wong, Burns McClellan, Inc. (US)
212-213-0006 ext. 364 / 316
Email: rflamm@burnsmc.com / hwong@burnsmc.com

Henry Hodge, Vaccitech (UK)
Email: henry.hodge@vaccitech.co.uk





