DatChat Announces Exhibit Participation at Propelify Innovation Festival on October 6, 2021

The Propelify Innovation Festival, powered by TechUnited: NJ, seeks to empower innovators, entrepreneurs, and instigators who propel the future. The event will consist of curated roundtables, creative sessions, investor speed dating, and VIP networking throughout the day. The event will also feature live exhibit hours, during which DatChat will present.

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DatChat, Inc. ("DatChat" or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: DATS), a communications software company that gives users the ability to communicate with privacy and protection, today announced its participation as an exhibitor in the Propelify Innovation Festival, an innovation and entrepreneurship event taking place in-person in Hoboken, New Jersey on October 6, 2021.

“Propelify is an exciting opportunity to connect with other entrepreneurs and innovators in our home state of New Jersey,” said Darin Myman, founder and CEO of DatChat. “We’re looking forward to celebrating the technology propelling the future and sharing DatChat’s drive to innovate in social media, data and privacy.”

About DatChat, Inc.

DatChat Inc. is a blockchain, cybersecurity, and social media company that not only focuses on protecting privacy on personal devices, but also protects user information after it is shared with others. The DatChat Messenger & Private Social Network presents technology that allows users to change how long their messages can be viewed before or after users send them, prevents screenshots, and hides encrypted photos in plain sight on camera rolls. DatChat's patented technology offers users a traditional texting experience while providing control and security for their messages. With DatChat Messenger, a user can decide how long their messages last on a recipient’s device, while feeling secure that at any time, they can delete individual messages or entire message threads, making it like the conversation never happened.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the Company's initial public offering. No assurance can be given that the offering will be completed on the terms described, or at all. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

