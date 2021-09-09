checkAd

DatChat Announces Exhibit Participation at Propelify Innovation Festival on October 6, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.09.2021, 14:01  |  57   |   |   

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DatChat, Inc. ("DatChat" or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: DATS), a communications software company that gives users the ability to communicate with privacy and protection, today announced its participation as an exhibitor in the Propelify Innovation Festival, an innovation and entrepreneurship event taking place in-person in Hoboken, New Jersey on October 6, 2021.

The Propelify Innovation Festival, powered by TechUnited: NJ, seeks to empower innovators, entrepreneurs, and instigators who propel the future. The event will consist of curated roundtables, creative sessions, investor speed dating, and VIP networking throughout the day. The event will also feature live exhibit hours, during which DatChat will present.

“Propelify is an exciting opportunity to connect with other entrepreneurs and innovators in our home state of New Jersey,” said Darin Myman, founder and CEO of DatChat. “We’re looking forward to celebrating the technology propelling the future and sharing DatChat’s drive to innovate in social media, data and privacy.”

About DatChat, Inc.

DatChat Inc. is a blockchain, cybersecurity, and social media company that not only focuses on protecting privacy on personal devices, but also protects user information after it is shared with others. The DatChat Messenger & Private Social Network presents technology that allows users to change how long their messages can be viewed before or after users send them, prevents screenshots, and hides encrypted photos in plain sight on camera rolls. DatChat's patented technology offers users a traditional texting experience while providing control and security for their messages. With DatChat Messenger, a user can decide how long their messages last on a recipient’s device, while feeling secure that at any time, they can delete individual messages or entire message threads, making it like the conversation never happened.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the Company's initial public offering. No assurance can be given that the offering will be completed on the terms described, or at all. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contacts:

Investor Relations contact:
Alex Thompson, John Yi
Gateway Group, Inc.
(949) 574-3860
DATS@gatewayir.com 

Press contact:
Natalie Balladarsch
Gateway Group, Inc.
(949) 574-3860
DATS@gatewayir.com 





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DatChat Announces Exhibit Participation at Propelify Innovation Festival on October 6, 2021 NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - DatChat, Inc. ("DatChat" or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: DATS), a communications software company that gives users the ability to communicate with privacy and protection, today announced its …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Prospect Park Capital Announces Proposed New Investment
Roche signs definitive share purchase agreement with long-term partner TIB Molbiol to expand ...
Biophytis Leadership is Reinforced With New Chief Medical Officer Appointment
Exgen Announces Sale of Empire Mine Project NSR for $2,750,000 Cash
Tyson Foods Categorically Rejects Conclusions Drawn by White House
TAAT Exhibiting Among Several “Big Tobacco” Firms at Sold-Out National Convenience Industry ...
Churchill Downs Incorporated Provides an Update on Louisiana Operations
Weekly share repurchase program transaction details
Broadwind Announces Chief Financial Officer Succession Plan
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Albireo Receives UK MHRA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat)
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
Maravai LifeSciences Announces Launch of Proposed Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by ...
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Albireo Receives UK MHRA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat)
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...