Mereo BioPharma to Participate in Three Upcoming Investor Conferences

LONDON and REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREO) (“Mereo” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on oncology and rare diseases, today announced senior management’s participation in three upcoming investor conferences:

Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
1x1 meetings, September 13 – 14, 2021

SVB Leerink CybeRx Series: Neuromuscular, Rare Diseases & Genetic Medicines 1x1 Event
1x1 meetings, September 22-23, 2021

Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Global Healthcare Conference
Fireside Chat Thursday, September 30, 2021 at 9:30am ET

A live audio webcast of the Cantor Fitzgerald fireside chat can be accessed through the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.mereobiopharma.com/investors. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for two weeks following the live presentation.

About Mereo BioPharma
Mereo BioPharma is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutics that aim to improve outcomes for oncology and rare diseases. The Company has developed a portfolio of six clinical stage product candidates. Mereo’s lead oncology product candidate, etigilimab (Anti-TIGIT), has recently advanced into an open label Phase 1b/2 basket study evaluating Anti-TIGIT in combination with an anti-PD-1 in a range of tumor types including three rare tumors and a number of gynecological carcinomas including cervical, ovarian and endometrial carcinomas. The Company’s second oncology product, navicixizumab, for the treatment of late line ovarian cancer, has completed a Phase 1 study and has been partnered with OncXerna Therapeutics, Inc., formerly Oncologie, Inc. The Company has two rare disease product candidates: alvelestat for the treatment of severe Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD), which is being investigated in an ongoing Phase 2 proof-of-concept study in the U.S. and Europe, for which the Company expects to report top line data in late 2021, and setrusumab for the treatment of osteogenesis imperfecta (OI). In September 2020, the FDA granted Rare Pediatric Disease designation to setrusumab for the treatment of OI. In December 2020, the Company signed a license and collaboration agreement for setrusumab in OI with Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

