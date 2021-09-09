Krystal Biotech to Present Data on DEB and B-VEC at the DEBRA International Conference 2021

Data include evaluation of investigational B-VEC in a murine corneal wound model





PITTSBURGH, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Krystal Biotech Inc., (“Krystal”) (NASDAQ: KRYS), the leader in redosable gene therapies for rare diseases, today announced that it will present data on its lead product candidate beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB) at the upcoming DEBRA International Conference 2021. Data to be presented includes preclinical evidence of safety and collagen VII expression after topical B-VEC application to induced corneal wounds. This preclinical study was conducted in response to a compassionate use request from a physician for the use of topical (eye drop) B-VEC in the eye of a single recessive DEB patient after undergoing surgical removal of the scared layer of the cornea. The U.S. FDA recently approved the physician’s request.

In the eye, persistent blistering due to mutations in the COL7A1 gene can lead to a buildup of fibrotic scar tissue in the cornea, resulting in a loss of visual acuity and potentially leading to blindness. There are currently no approved treatments for DEB-associated corneal lesions.