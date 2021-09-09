checkAd

Krystal Biotech to Present Data on DEB and B-VEC at the DEBRA International Conference 2021

  • Data include evaluation of investigational B-VEC in a murine corneal wound model

  • U.S. FDA has recently approved a compassionate use request for topical B-VEC application to one eye in a RDEB patient

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Krystal Biotech Inc., (“Krystal”) (NASDAQ: KRYS), the leader in redosable gene therapies for rare diseases, today announced that it will present data on its lead product candidate beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB) at the upcoming DEBRA International Conference 2021. Data to be presented includes preclinical evidence of safety and collagen VII expression after topical B-VEC application to induced corneal wounds. This preclinical study was conducted in response to a compassionate use request from a physician for the use of topical (eye drop) B-VEC in the eye of a single recessive DEB patient after undergoing surgical removal of the scared layer of the cornea. The U.S. FDA recently approved the physician’s request.

In the eye, persistent blistering due to mutations in the COL7A1 gene can lead to a buildup of fibrotic scar tissue in the cornea, resulting in a loss of visual acuity and potentially leading to blindness. There are currently no approved treatments for DEB-associated corneal lesions.

DEBRA International Presentation Details
Oral Abstract Title: Topical Application of Beremagene Geperpavec, an Engineered Herpes Simplex Virus Type I-Based Gene Therapy Vector Expressing Type VII Collagen, is Safe and Efficacious in a Murine Corneal Wound Model
Session date/time: Thursday September 16, 18:10-18:20 (Moscow time)
Session Title: Short Presentations
Abstract Number: 1

Oral Abstract Title: Technology Platform: Engineered HSV-1 Based Technology Enables Redosable Gene Delivery to Skin Cells Where One and Done Therapy is Not Applicable
Session Date/time: Friday September 17, 16:10-16:20 (Moscow time)
Session Title: Clinical Trials 2
Abstract Number: 5

e-Poster Title: Burden of Illness in Patients with Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa in the US
Poster Number: 18

e-Poster Title: Understanding the Socioeconomic Costs of Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa in Europe
Poster Number: 31

The oral and poster presentations will be available to conference attendees. To register for the conference, please visit https://debracongress2021.ru/register.

About Krystal Biotech
Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) is a pivotal-stage gene therapy company leveraging its novel, redosable gene therapy platform and in-house manufacturing capabilities to develop therapies to treat serious rare diseases. For more information, please visit http://www.krystalbio.com.

