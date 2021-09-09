checkAd

Wikileaf Technologies Announces AGM Results including Shareholder Approval for its Sale of Digital Assets to Hifyre and Fire & Flower

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.09.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

SEATTLE, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wikileaf Technologies Inc. (the “Company”) (CSE: WIKI) reports the results of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held September 8, 2021. All motions presented to the shareholder were approved including the election of the four (4) nominees proposed as directors and the shareholder resolution approving the previously announced sale of all of Wikileaf’s digital assets to Hifyre Inc. and Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (TSX: FAF) (OTCQX: FFLWF) each as further described in the Company’s Management Information Circular dated August 9, 2021.‎ Please see the Company’s filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or the Company’s website www.wikileaf.com for further details.

Votes representing 71,151,616 shares were cast, representing 49.12% of the issued and outstanding ‎shares at the record date.‎

About Wikileaf Technologies Inc.

Wikileaf (www.wikileaf.com) is an online platform for cannabis enthusiasts and consumers to discover and interact with local dispensaries and cannabis brands.
This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to product development, plans, strategies and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as “will”, “may”, “should”, “anticipate”, “expects” and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations include the failure to satisfy the conditions of the relevant securities exchange(s) and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.





