Wikileaf Technologies Announces AGM Results including Shareholder Approval for its Sale of Digital Assets to Hifyre and Fire & Flower

SEATTLE, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wikileaf Technologies Inc. (the “ Company ”) (CSE: WIKI) reports the results of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held September 8, 2021. All motions presented to the shareholder were approved including the election of the four (4) nominees proposed as directors and the shareholder resolution approving the previously announced sale of all of Wikileaf’s digital assets to Hifyre Inc. and Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (TSX: FAF) (OTCQX: FFLWF) each as further described in the Company’s Management Information Circular dated August 9, 2021.‎ Please see the Company’s filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or the Company’s website www.wikileaf.com for further details.

About Wikileaf Technologies Inc.

Wikileaf (www.wikileaf.com) is an online platform for cannabis enthusiasts and consumers to discover and interact with local dispensaries and cannabis brands.

