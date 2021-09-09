checkAd

Lightning eMotors Partners with ABB to Provide DC Fast Chargers

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.09.2021, 14:00  |  17   |   |   

Loveland, Colorado, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
  • ABB’s high-output 20 kW to 350 kW DC fast chargers will be available via Lightning Energy, a division of Colorado’s Lightning eMotors
  • The fully interoperable line of DC fast chargers is available for order immediately for commercial electric fleet vehicles
  • The partnership further demonstrates the companies’ mission to power e-mobility and help significantly lower global CO2 emissions

Lightning eMotors (NYSE: ZEV), a leading provider of specialty commercial electric vehicles for fleets, and ABB (NYSE: ABB), a leading global technology company that energizes the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future, today announced a partnership to offer DC fast electric vehicle chargers for commercial electric fleet vehicles.

The high-output 20 kW to 350 kW DC fast chargers will be available via Lightning Energy, a division of Colorado-based Lightning eMotors. Lightning Energy supplies charging solutions to commercial and government fleets. As a part of the agreement, Lightning Energy will sell ABB’s DC fast-charging systems under the Lightning Energy brand. The fully interoperable DC fast chargers, designed and built by ABB, are equipped with around-the-clock connectivity to enable comprehensive remote services and compatibility with every individual fleet charging system.

“In working with ABB, we’re able to offer some of the best EV charging systems available, which pair extremely well with the DC fast-charge capabilities of Lightning eMotors’ vehicles,” said Brandon McNeil, vice president of Lightning Energy. “ABB's chargers offer the highest reliability in the industry, are supported by a widespread service network and come equipped with the latest connectivity capabilities that enable remote services and business integration. Their technology will be a key piece of our portfolio as we provide a complete fleet electrification solution to our customers.”

Lightning Energy offers a full suite of charging solutions for fleets, including hardware, installation services, back-end management software, financing options and ongoing support. In addition, Lightning Energy offers full charging as a service (CaaS), in which Lightning owns the entire process on behalf of the end user and provides on-site charging to the customer for a low monthly fee. By combining the capabilities of Lightning Energy with its electric vehicles, Lightning eMotors provides a complete “one-stop shop” fleet electrification solution.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Lightning eMotors Partners with ABB to Provide DC Fast Chargers Loveland, Colorado, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - ABB’s high-output 20 kW to 350 kW DC fast chargers will be available via Lightning Energy, a division of Colorado’s Lightning eMotorsThe fully interoperable line of DC fast chargers is …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Prospect Park Capital Announces Proposed New Investment
Roche signs definitive share purchase agreement with long-term partner TIB Molbiol to expand ...
Biophytis Leadership is Reinforced With New Chief Medical Officer Appointment
Exgen Announces Sale of Empire Mine Project NSR for $2,750,000 Cash
Tyson Foods Categorically Rejects Conclusions Drawn by White House
TAAT Exhibiting Among Several “Big Tobacco” Firms at Sold-Out National Convenience Industry ...
Churchill Downs Incorporated Provides an Update on Louisiana Operations
Weekly share repurchase program transaction details
Broadwind Announces Chief Financial Officer Succession Plan
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Albireo Receives UK MHRA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat)
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
Maravai LifeSciences Announces Launch of Proposed Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by ...
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Albireo Receives UK MHRA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat)
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...