Lightning eMotors Partners with ABB to Provide DC Fast Chargers

ABB’s high-output 20 kW to 350 kW DC fast chargers will be available via Lightning Energy, a division of Colorado’s Lightning eMotors

The fully interoperable line of DC fast chargers is available for order immediately for commercial electric fleet vehicles

The partnership further demonstrates the companies’ mission to power e-mobility and help significantly lower global CO2 emissions

Loveland, Colorado, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Lightning eMotors (NYSE: ZEV), a leading provider of specialty commercial electric vehicles for fleets, and ABB (NYSE: ABB), a leading global technology company that energizes the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future, today announced a partnership to offer DC fast electric vehicle chargers for commercial electric fleet vehicles.

The high-output 20 kW to 350 kW DC fast chargers will be available via Lightning Energy, a division of Colorado-based Lightning eMotors. Lightning Energy supplies charging solutions to commercial and government fleets. As a part of the agreement, Lightning Energy will sell ABB’s DC fast-charging systems under the Lightning Energy brand. The fully interoperable DC fast chargers, designed and built by ABB, are equipped with around-the-clock connectivity to enable comprehensive remote services and compatibility with every individual fleet charging system.

“In working with ABB, we’re able to offer some of the best EV charging systems available, which pair extremely well with the DC fast-charge capabilities of Lightning eMotors’ vehicles,” said Brandon McNeil, vice president of Lightning Energy. “ABB's chargers offer the highest reliability in the industry, are supported by a widespread service network and come equipped with the latest connectivity capabilities that enable remote services and business integration. Their technology will be a key piece of our portfolio as we provide a complete fleet electrification solution to our customers.”

Lightning Energy offers a full suite of charging solutions for fleets, including hardware, installation services, back-end management software, financing options and ongoing support. In addition, Lightning Energy offers full charging as a service (CaaS), in which Lightning owns the entire process on behalf of the end user and provides on-site charging to the customer for a low monthly fee. By combining the capabilities of Lightning Energy with its electric vehicles, Lightning eMotors provides a complete “one-stop shop” fleet electrification solution.