1Life Healthcare (One Medical) Executives to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (One Medical) (Nasdaq: ONEM) today announced that Amir Dan Rubin, Chair & CEO, and Bjorn Thaler, CFO, will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • The Morgan Stanley Virtual Global Healthcare Conference which will include a fireside chat on Tuesday, September 14th at 11:45 a.m. (PT) / 2:45 p.m. (ET). A live audio webcast and a replay will be available at https://investor.onemedical.com.
  • Baird’s 2021 Global Healthcare Conference which will include a presentation on Wednesday, September 15th at 8:25 a.m. (PT) / 11:25 a.m. (ET).

About One Medical

One Medical is a membership-based and technology-powered primary care platform with seamless digital health and inviting in-office care, convenient to where people work, shop, live, and click. Our vision is to delight millions of members with better health and better care while reducing costs. Our mission is to transform health care for all through our human-centered, technology-powered model. Headquartered in San Francisco, 1Life Healthcare, Inc. is the administrative and managerial services company for the affiliated One Medical physician owned professional corporations that deliver medical services in-office and virtually. 1Life and the One Medical entities do business under the “One Medical” brand.

Media Contact:
Kristina Skinner, One Medical
Senior Director of External Communications
press@onemedical.com
650-743-5187

Investor Contact:
Westwicke
Bob East or Asher Dewhurst
onemedical@westwicke.com
443-213-0500





