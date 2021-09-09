Vyant Bio to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Conference

Cherry Hill, N.J., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vyant Bio, Inc. (“Vyant Bio” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: VYNT), an emerging global drug discovery company, is rapidly identifying small and large molecule therapeutics to treat central nervous system (“CNS”) and oncology-related diseases. Today, Vyant Bio announced that it will be presenting at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Conference. The event is being held virtually from September 13-15, 2021.



Conference Date: September 13-15, 2021 (Monday-Wednesday) On-Demand Starts: 7:00 am ET - Monday, September 13, 2021 On-Demand Ends: 7:00 pm ET- Wednesday, September 15, 2021 Registration: https://hcwevents.com/annualconference/ Webcast: https://journey.ct.events/view/adb107c8-94fd-466d-a0cc-fde3e424a808

﻿During the presentation, Vyant Bio’s Chief Executive Officer, Jay Roberts, will highlight the Company's recent merger, integration with StemoniX, Inc. and the resulting transformational business strategy, noteworthy collaborations and partnerships, and the broader going-forward corporate vision. The presentation will be webcast and an archived recording will be made available in Investors’ section of the Vyant Bio website.

If you are an institutional investor and would like to attend the Company’s presentation, please click on the following link (https://hcwevents.com/annualconference/) to register for the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Conference. Once your registration is confirmed, you will be prompted to log into the conference website and will be able to request a one-on-one meeting with the Company.

Vyant Bio will also be available for virtual outside 1:1 meetings both during and after the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Conference. Please contact Jennifer K. Zimmons, Ph.D. at jzimmons@zimmonsic.com or +1 917.214.3514 for scheduling.

ABOUT VYANT BIO, INC.

Vyant Bio, Inc. is emerging as an advanced biotechnology drug discovery company. Vyant Bio is rapidly identifying small and large molecule therapeutics to treat central nervous system (“CNS”) and oncology-related disorders. With leading-edge capabilities in data science, biological and chemical sciences, engineering, and regulatory affairs, Vyant Bio capitalizes on in silico, human cell-derived in vitro disease models, and in vivo discovery technologies to identify novel biological targets and valuable therapeutics for patients. Vyant Bio operates two wholly-owned subsidiaries, StemoniX and vivoPharm. Formerly known as Cancer Genetics, Inc., the Company’s name was changed to Vyant Bio, Inc. in March 2021. Vyant Bio is headquartered in the US, with offices in Europe, and Australia.