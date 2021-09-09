Entasis Therapeutics to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ETTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products, announced today that management will participate in the upcoming H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference. Details of the Company’s participation are as follows:



Conference: H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

Dates: September 13-15, 2021

Format: Fireside chat available on-demand beginning September 13th at 7:00am ET One-on-one investor meetings

About Entasis

Entasis is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Entasis’ pathogen-targeted design platform has produced a pipeline of product candidates, including sulbactam-durlobactam (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), zoliflodacin (targeting Neisseria gonorrhoeae infections), ETX0462 (targeting multiple Gram-negative pathogens including Pseudomonas aeruginosa) and ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections). For more information, visit www.entasistx.com.

