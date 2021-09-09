checkAd

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) Strengthens Partnership with OldCastle APG, Inc., Agrees To Supply 1.5 Million Mulch Bags to Old Castle Stores For Spring Season

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTC: SGTM) (“SGTM” or the “Company”), a leading provider of environmentally beneficial solutions for tree and storm waste disposal, today announces that its wholly owned subsidiary, Mulch Manufacturing, Inc., has secured a packaging agreement with Oldcastle APG, Inc., a subsidiary of CRH Americas, Inc. for 1,500,000 bags of mulch products in preparation for the upcoming 2022 spring selling season. This agreement builds on the strong relationship the parties’ developed during SGTM’s supply of mulch products to Old Castle Lawn & Garden’s chains in the Midwest over the past year, pursuant to the packaging agreement executed in September 2020.

“We will continue to work hard to nurture and build upon this mutually beneficial relationship with Oldcastle,” stated Tony Raynor, Mulch Manufacturing’s CEO. He continued, “Our dedication and commitment to provide the lawn and garden industry with the highest quality products and services along with our long term vision for sustainability will continue to move us forward in developing strong relationships with partners such as Oldcastle”.

About Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM)

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (“SGTM”), through its subsidiaries, provides tree services, debris hauling and removal, biomass recycling, mulch manufacturing, packaging and sales. The Company was established with the objective of providing a solution for the treatment and handling of tree debris that has historically been disposed in landfills, creating an environmental burden and pressure on disposal sites around the nation. The Company’s solutions are founded in sustainability, based on vertically integrated operations that begin with collecting tree debris through its tree services division and collection sites and then, through its processing division, recycling and using that tree debris as a feedstock that is manufactured and packaged into a variety of organic, attractive, next-generation mulch products sold to landscapers, installers and garden centers. The Company’s customers include governmental, residential and commercial clients.

SGTM currently has two wholly-owned subsidiaries to efficiently assess, recover, manufacture, and distribute its products and services.

To learn more please visit: https://www.centralfloridaarborcare.com

Mulch Manufacturing, Inc.

Mulch Manufacturing, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of SGTM, is the largest provider of cypress mulch in the United States. It provides quality products to the lawn and landscape industry. To learn more please visit https://mulchmfg.com

