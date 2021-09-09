checkAd

Kratos Provides Multiple Advanced Missile Targets For Flight Test Aegis Weapon System 33 (FTM-33)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.09.2021   

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq:KTOS), a leading National Security Solutions provider, announced today that its Space & Missile Defense Systems Business Unit, a part of Kratos’ Defense & Rocket Support Services Division, supported the Missile Defense Agency (MDA) and the United States Navy in the successful launch of two SRBM targets during the execution of Flight Test Aegis Weapon System 33 (FTM-33). The flight test mission was the most complex mission executed by MDA and the third flight test of an Aegis Ballistic Missile Defense-equipped vessel using the SM-6 Dual II missile. A total of four SM-6 Dual II missiles were launched on July 24 against a raid of two advanced guided ballistic missile targets in broad ocean area northwest of Hawaii.

Kratos, along with the Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division’s White Sands Detachment (NSWC PHD WSD), provided the guided missile targets for the exercise which featured Kratos’ Oriole Rocket System with Thrust Vector Control. The Kratos guided targets met all test objectives for the mission after being launched successfully from the Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) on Kauai. The Arleigh Burke class destroyer, USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) was the firing ship for the test, employing four SM-6 Dual II interceptors. The SM-6 Dual II missile is designed for use in terminal phase engagements of short-to-medium range ballistic missiles.  

Dave Carter, President of the Kratos Defense & Rocket Support Services (KDRSS) Division, said, "The Kratos team derives a great deal of satisfaction from consistently providing all manner of successful targets in support of advancing the US Military’s warfighting capabilities and objectives. This is just another example of the exceptional work that the talented team of professionals at NSWC and Kratos Space & Missile Defense Systems is capable of. I am very proud of all that our team accomplished in supporting the MDA’s most complex mission to date."

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/11c02c12-5663-434a ...

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) develops and fields transformative, affordable technology, platforms and systems for United States National Security related customers, allies and commercial enterprises. Kratos is changing the way breakthrough technology for these industries are rapidly brought to market through proven commercial and venture capital backed approaches, including proactive research and streamlined development processes. At Kratos, affordability is a technology, and we specialize in unmanned systems, satellite communications, cyber security/warfare, microwave electronics, missile defense, hypersonic systems, training, combat systems and next generation turbo jet and turbo fan engine development. For more information go to www.KratosDefense.com.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of Kratos and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Kratos undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Kratos believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve many risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Kratos in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of Kratos for the year ended December 27, 2020, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the SEC by Kratos.

