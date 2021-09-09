checkAd

Borqs Technologies Announces Binding Term Sheet to Acquire Solar Energy and Storage Company, Holu Hou Energy LLC

Investor Conference Call Scheduled for Thursday, September 9 at 4:15 pm ET

  • Will add approximately $48M of Revenue in 2022 and $8.2M of EBITDA
  • Projecting Revenue of $145M by 2025
  • Provider of High Margin Proprietary Smart Home and Smart Community Energy Systems
  • Addressing a U.S. Smart Home Market Expected to Grow to $62.7 Billion by 2023 and a Global Market Expected to Grow to $622 billion by 2026

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Borqs Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: BRQS, “Borqs,” or the “Company”), a global provider of embedded software and products for the Internet of Things (IoT) and a portfolio company of Qualcomm Technologies, today announced it signed a preliminary binding term sheet to acquire a 51% ownership interest in Holu Hou Energy LLC (HHE), an innovative solar energy and storage provider for the residential, multi-family residential and commercial building markets. HHE has developed a state-of-the-art energy storage system for multi-dwelling unit properties and single-dwelling residences. HHE’s Smart Home Energy System also includes a remote monitoring, management and control platform. An important initiative of Borqs’s business strategy is focusing on growing its Smart Home Energy System platform, which addresses a US Smart Home market expected to grow to $62.7 billion by 2023, according to research firm Statista, and a global market expected to grow to $622 billion by 2026 (Fortune Business Insights, April 12, 2021). Holu Hou has nearly $150 million of projects in its development pipeline, with approximately $90 million in multi-dwelling unit projects and more than $57 million of commercial projects.

The HHE energy storage system utilizes a proprietary technology for the sharing of excess PV generation between multiple units in multi-dwelling unit (MDU) properties, which significantly increases the utilization of solar power generation while decreasing the number of batteries required. HHE is the only company in the US market currently able to deliver this innovative micro-grid capability, and the first to open the vast MDU market to solar generation. The first such site in the US, the 134-unit Koa’e Workforce Housing property, is now in operation in Kauai, Hawaii.

