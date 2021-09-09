checkAd

Marble Licenses Its Proprietary Marble Connect API with Konect Ai

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marble Financial Inc. (CSE: MRBL; OTC: MRBLF; FSE:2V0) ("Marble" or the "Company"), an AI-driven financial technology company that educates and helps consumers better understand and manage their current cash flow and credit towards a better financial future, is pleased to announce a licensing agreement with Konect Ai to supply over 50 automotive dealerships and their customers direct access through Marble Connect to Marble’s proprietary financial wellness platform, MyMarble.

Connect is Marble’s new and innovative B2B white-label integration product that provides a customized, AI-driven personal finance solution that connects the MyMarble platform into the partner’s customer journey and product offering. It offers consumers their free credit score, financial health report, real-time plans, and recommendations to make a positive impact on their overall finances to gain access to their company's financial products and services. Konect Ai, a leader in automotive artificial intelligence lead scoring, integrates with over 50 automotive businesses across Canada to help validate and engage over 10,000 monthly customers looking to purchase a new or used vehicle. This is achieved through utilizing its technology to streamline and automate the sales process to maximize conversions and long-term customer advocacy.

Statistics Canada recently reported a 25% increase in new car sales for June, 20211 , as well as data from Transunion showing that consumer credit inquiries rose over 5%2. These positive numbers present a powerful growth projector for both Marble and Konect Ai as the demand for detailed insight on buying power and creditworthiness is more than ever critical during the customer journey.

Marble Connect will automatically enroll all 10,000+ monthly customers coming through Konect Ai integrations into MyMarble to provide its automotive partners with a comprehensive financial overview and likelihood of approval using its proprietary risk scoring and analysis. Marble Connect will also aid in establishing long-term brand loyalty by empowering customers through MyMarble’s programs, guidance, and tools to achieve the credit score, debt, and budget targets required for approval or improved interest rates in the future.

