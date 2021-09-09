checkAd

FuelPositive Announces Key Appointments to Team

TORONTO, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FuelPositive Corporation (TSX.V: NHHH) (OTCQB: NHHHF) (“FuelPositive” or the “Company”) is delighted to announce the appointment of Nelson Leite as its Chief Operating Officer and a member of the Board of Directors, as well as a number of other key appointments and personnel changes. The Company has been assembling a stellar team of experts to guide it through Phase Two of its growth. No longer solely an R&D company, FuelPositive now has a strong Board, a highly qualified Executive Leadership Team and a growing group of Strategic Advisors to ensure the excellence of its work as it commercializes its lead technology – carbon-free ammonia (NH3).

Nelson brings to FuelPositive over 30 years of experience in various positions as CEO, CTO and VP of Sales and Marketing, including over 20 years as CEO of the robotics and automation company he founded in 1994 and sold in 2014. He began his career as a tool maker through Conestoga College and continued his studies in the mechanical and electrical engineering fields. As a mechatronics specialist, Nelson has led the development of several technologies and inventions including AI software, robotics and machine development, leading to several patents. Nelson has successfully created and executed multiple strategic plans for the path of new technologies from inception to commercialization in the automotive, pharmaceutical and consumer goods industries which are utilized by companies such as Toyota, Tesla and Pfizer, to name a few.

“The team and I are thrilled to have Nelson join us at this pivotal time. He brings decades of experience in the most sophisticated manufacturing processes and disciplines to the Company, right at the time that we are advancing our breakthrough carbon-free NH3 technology. Nelson also cares deeply about the importance of our work related to eliminating carbon emissions,” said FuelPositive CEO and Board Chair Ian Clifford.

Olushola (Shola) Ashiru also joins the FuelPositive Board of Directors as an Independent Director. Based in New York City, Shola is a Partner and Portfolio Manager at New Energy Fund (NEF) II. She has worked in the field of clean technologies since 2007. Shola co-founded New Energy Fund II (a NEF Advisors company), which is a private equity yield fund set up to take equity positions in high yielding renewable energy projects ranging from biofuels, fuel cells, solar and wind, and other fossil fuel replacement technologies, to efficiency and storage options. She started her career in Cleantech Equity Research, then Equity Capital Markets at Ardour Capital Investments. Shola serves as a judge in the annual New York Business Plan Competition, the annual Cleantech Open Northeast competition, and also the annual National Renewable Energy Laboratory’s Industry Growth Forum.

