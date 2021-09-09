Green Stream Holdings Inc. Releases Additional Information On Chuck's Vintage/ VGTel, Inc. Transaction

NEW YORK, NY, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK: GSFI) ("the Company" or “GSFI”) ( https://greensolarutility.com ), recently announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Chuck's Vintage ( https://chucksvintageoriginal.com ), an iconic retail specialty brand in Los Angeles and New York City, had been sold to VGTel, Inc. (OTC Pink: VGTL).

Initially, Chuck’s Vintage, Inc. will place Jim DiPrima (GSFI’s CEO) as interim CEO of VGTL. He will lead the effort to file necessary reports for VGTL to effect an OTC Pink Current Information tier in conjunction with identifying officers and directors positioned to effectively manage and grow VGTL.

CEO James DiPrima said: “As both companies now have common control of the day-to-day activities of the two companies, it is the intent, after VGTL becomes current, we at GSFI, intend to acquire shares of VGTL for these services so that our GSFI shareholders will get additional consideration for the transaction. The initial consideration was the assumption of certain liabilities.

More information to follow in subsequent releases, as required.

Green Stream Finance, Inc., a solar utility and finance company with satellite offices in Malibu, CA and New York, NY, is focused on exploiting currently unmet markets in the solar energy space, and is currently licensed in California, Nevada, Arizona, Washington, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, New Mexico, Colorado, Hawaii, and Canada. The Company's next-generation solar greenhouses constructed and managed by Green Rain Solar, LLC, a Nevada-based division, utilize proprietary greenhouse technology and trademarked design developed by world-renowned architect Mr. Antony Morali. The Company is currently targeting high-growth solar market segments for its advanced solar greenhouse and advanced solar battery products. The Company has a growing footprint in the significantly underserved solar market in New York City where it is targeting 50,000 to 100,000 square feet of rooftop space for the installation of its solar panels. Green Stream is looking to forge key partnership with major investment groups, brokers, and private investors in order to capitalize on a variety of unique investment opportunities in the commercial solar energy markets. The Company is dedicated to becoming a major player in this critical space. Through its innovative solar product offerings and industry partnerships, the Company is well-positioned to become a significant player in the solar space.