AGTC to Participate in Clinical Trials in Rare Diseases Conference Panel and Case Study

Dr. Dolgin will join Stephanie Kalley of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Wendy Erler of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and a senior representative of Scout Clinical to discuss how to work effectively with patients and advocacy groups to ensure studies are accessible and of maximum benefit to patients. This panel discussion will be moderated by a senior representative of GlobalData. Ms. Losekamp will present a case study on patient recruitment and retention in a rare disease setting.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: AGTC), a biotechnology company conducting human clinical trials of adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapies for the treatment of rare inherited retinal diseases (IRDs), today announced that Jill Dolgin, PharmD, Executive Director of Global Patient Advocacy, and Halley Losekamp, Director of Patient Enrollment, will participate as speakers at the Clinical Trials in Rare Diseases Conference, September 14, 2021 starting at 9 AM ET.

“AGTC understands the need for and benefit of accessible and diverse studies that facilitate trial accessibility for all potential participants,” said Dr. Dolgin. “It is an honor to join a panel of industry experts to address how we can work better with patients and advocacy groups to create inclusive, diverse, and accessible studies to maximize the potential for patient benefits.”

“Our clinical trial and patient recruitment work at AGTC has provided us with many perspectives on how to recruit and retain patients in a rare disease setting,” said Ms. Losekamp. “AGTC is excited to share our work and lessons learned in patient recruitment, including virtual recruitment and factors to take into account to improve patient experience, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Dr. Dolgin’s panel entitled, “Working effectively with patients and advocacy groups to ensure your study is accessible and of maximum benefit to patients,” begins at 11:15 AM ET, and Ms. Losekamp’s case study entitled, “Patient recruitment and retention in a rare disease setting,” begins at 1:30 PM ET. To register for the event, visit https://bit.ly/3ywCb7j.

About AGTC

AGTC is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing genetic therapies for people with rare and debilitating ophthalmic, otologic and central nervous system (CNS) diseases. AGTC is a leader in designing and constructing all critical gene therapy elements and bringing them together to develop customized therapies that address real patient needs. AGTC’s most advanced clinical programs leverage its best-in-class technology platform to potentially improve vision for patients with an inherited retinal disease. AGTC has active clinical trials in X-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP) and achromatopsia (ACHM CNGB3 and ACHM CNGA3). Its preclinical programs build on the Company’s industry leading AAV manufacturing technology and scientific expertise. AGTC is advancing multiple important pipeline candidates to address substantial unmet clinical need in optogenetics, otology and CNS disorders. In recent years AGTC has entered into strategic partnerships with companies including Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics for neurotology, and Bionic Sight, LLC, an innovator in the emerging field of optogenetics and retinal coding.