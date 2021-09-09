Namaste Technologies Continues Evolution to Wellness and Confirms Corporate Name Change to Lifeist Wellness Inc.

Lifeist Wellness Inc. Expected to Commence Trading on the TSX Venture Exchange Under the Ticker Symbol “LFST” on or About September 15, 2021

UK Product Offering Expands to include Hemp Derived CBD Products

TORONTO, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Namaste Technologies Inc. (“Lifeist” or the “Company”) (TSXV: N) (FRANKFURT: M5BQ) (OTCMKTS: NXTTF) leverages advancements in science and technology to enable you to find your path to wellness, is pleased to announce a corporate update including that the board has approved a name change from Namaste Technologies Inc. Trading of the Company’s common shares under its updated ticker symbol (“LFST”) is expected to commence on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”), at market opening on or about September 15, 2021.

“Lifeist seeks to be a bold and disruptive wellness company, striving to connect humanity with safe, innovative and often daring pathways to individual definitions of wellness,” said Meni Morim, CEO of Lifeist. “The Lifeist rebrand speaks to ‘Higher Living’, resonating with a multi-billion dollar global market of consumers seeking to unlock their extraordinary. It’s an exciting time for the Company and its continued evolution to wellness as we look forward to complimenting the Company’s current portfolio of wellness of cannabis, hemp derived CBD and accessories, by delivering on our promise to establish a nutraceuticals division by the end of Q4, 2021.”