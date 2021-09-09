Namaste Technologies Continues Evolution to Wellness and Confirms Corporate Name Change to Lifeist Wellness Inc.
- Lifeist Wellness Inc. Expected to Commence Trading on the TSX Venture Exchange Under the Ticker Symbol “LFST” on or About September 15, 2021
- UK Product Offering Expands to include Hemp Derived CBD Products
TORONTO, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Namaste Technologies Inc. (“Lifeist” or the “Company”) (TSXV: N) (FRANKFURT: M5BQ) (OTCMKTS: NXTTF) leverages advancements in science and technology to enable you to find your path to wellness, is pleased to announce a corporate update including that the board has approved a name change from Namaste Technologies Inc. Trading of the Company’s common shares under its updated ticker symbol (“LFST”) is expected to commence on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”), at market opening on or about September 15, 2021.
“Lifeist seeks to be a bold and disruptive wellness company, striving to connect humanity with safe, innovative and often daring pathways to individual definitions of wellness,” said Meni Morim, CEO of Lifeist. “The Lifeist rebrand speaks to ‘Higher Living’, resonating with a multi-billion dollar global market of consumers seeking to unlock their extraordinary. It’s an exciting time for the Company and its continued evolution to wellness as we look forward to complimenting the Company’s current portfolio of wellness of cannabis, hemp derived CBD and accessories, by delivering on our promise to establish a nutraceuticals division by the end of Q4, 2021.”
Visit the Company’s new website to learn more about Lifeist: https://lifeist.com.
Hemp derived CBD in the UK at Everyonedoes.co.uk
Within the Lifeist portfolio of wellness interests lies the UK wellness website everyonedoesit.co.uk. Lifeist is pleased to announce expansion of its product offering to include hemp derived CBD products. Lifeist seeks to tap into the second largest global market for hemp-derived CBD estimated to generate £700 million in annual sales for 2021 according to the Association for the Cannabinoid Industry and Centre for Medicinal Cannabis.
About Lifeist Wellness Inc.
Lifeist (previously Namaste Technologies Inc.) is at the forefront of the post-pandemic wellness revolution, a portfolio wellness company leveraging advancements in science and technology to enable you to find your path to wellness. Portfolio business interests include: CannMart.com that provides Canadian customers with a diverse selection of cannabis products and accessories, and its U.S. customers with hemp-derived CBD and smoking accessories; CannMart’s Canadian recreational cannabis distribution business facilitating sales to a number of provincial government control boards; and CannMart Labs Inc., a state-of-the-art BHO extraction facility set to produce higher margin cannabis concentrate products. The Company is also set to launch a new nutraceuticals division in Q4 2021 with disruptive products in wellness.
0 Kommentare