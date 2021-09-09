Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Announces Fast Track Designation for ELX-02 for the Treatment of Cystic Fibrosis Patients with Nonsense Mutations

“We are delighted to receive Fast Track Designation from the FDA for ELX-02 as the need for patients remains significant. The ability to have greater access to the FDA and their guidance on the regulatory pathway for ELX-02 can help provide the ability to work with the urgency needed on behalf of CF patients with nonsense mutations,” said Sumit Aggarwal, President and CEO of Eloxx.

WATERTOWN, Mass., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ELOX), today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation for ELX-02, a drug candidate intended to treat cystic fibrosis patients with nonsense mutations. ELX-02 is currently in Phase 2 clinical trials in CF patients affected by nonsense mutations in the CFTR (CF transmembrane conductance regulator) gene for whom there are no effective disease modifying therapies. The Phase 2 trials are designed to evaluate the safety of ELX-02 and assess its biological activity, and Eloxx expects to present data from the first four treatment arms in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Fast Track Designation is granted to drugs being developed for the treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases or conditions where there is an unmet medical need. The purpose of the provision is to help facilitate development and expedite the review of drugs to treat serious or life-threatening conditions so that an approved product can reach the market expeditiously. Sponsors of drugs that receive Fast Track Designation have the opportunity for more frequent interactions with the FDA review team throughout the development program.

ELX-02 has previously been granted orphan drug designation by the FDA and orphan medicinal product designation by the European Medicines Agency.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is engaged in the science of ribosome modulation, leveraging both its innovative TURBO-ZM chemistry technology platform in an effort to develop novel Ribosome Modulating Agents (RMAs) and its library of Eukaryotic Ribosome Selective Glycosides (ERSGs). Eloxx’s lead investigational product candidate, ELX-02, is a small molecule drug candidate designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins. ELX-02 is in clinical development focusing on cystic fibrosis. ELX-02 is an investigational drug that has not been approved by any global regulatory body. Eloxx also has preclinical programs focused on select rare diseases including inherited diseases, cancer caused by nonsense mutations, kidney diseases, including autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease, as well as rare ocular genetic disorders.