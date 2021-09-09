checkAd

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Announces Fast Track Designation for ELX-02 for the Treatment of Cystic Fibrosis Patients with Nonsense Mutations

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.09.2021, 14:00  |  15   |   |   

WATERTOWN, Mass., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ELOX), today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation for ELX-02, a drug candidate intended to treat cystic fibrosis patients with nonsense mutations. ELX-02 is currently in Phase 2 clinical trials in CF patients affected by nonsense mutations in the CFTR (CF transmembrane conductance regulator) gene for whom there are no effective disease modifying therapies. The Phase 2 trials are designed to evaluate the safety of ELX-02 and assess its biological activity, and Eloxx expects to present data from the first four treatment arms in the fourth quarter of 2021.

“We are delighted to receive Fast Track Designation from the FDA for ELX-02 as the need for patients remains significant. The ability to have greater access to the FDA and their guidance on the regulatory pathway for ELX-02 can help provide the ability to work with the urgency needed on behalf of CF patients with nonsense mutations,” said Sumit Aggarwal, President and CEO of Eloxx.

Fast Track Designation is granted to drugs being developed for the treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases or conditions where there is an unmet medical need. The purpose of the provision is to help facilitate development and expedite the review of drugs to treat serious or life-threatening conditions so that an approved product can reach the market expeditiously. Sponsors of drugs that receive Fast Track Designation have the opportunity for more frequent interactions with the FDA review team throughout the development program.

ELX-02 has previously been granted orphan drug designation by the FDA and orphan medicinal product designation by the European Medicines Agency.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is engaged in the science of ribosome modulation, leveraging both its innovative TURBO-ZM chemistry technology platform in an effort to develop novel Ribosome Modulating Agents (RMAs) and its library of Eukaryotic Ribosome Selective Glycosides (ERSGs). Eloxx’s lead investigational product candidate, ELX-02, is a small molecule drug candidate designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins. ELX-02 is in clinical development focusing on cystic fibrosis. ELX-02 is an investigational drug that has not been approved by any global regulatory body. Eloxx also has preclinical programs focused on select rare diseases including inherited diseases, cancer caused by nonsense mutations, kidney diseases, including autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease, as well as rare ocular genetic disorders.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Announces Fast Track Designation for ELX-02 for the Treatment of Cystic Fibrosis Patients with Nonsense Mutations WATERTOWN, Mass., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ELOX), today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation for ELX-02, a drug candidate intended to treat …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Prospect Park Capital Announces Proposed New Investment
Roche signs definitive share purchase agreement with long-term partner TIB Molbiol to expand ...
Biophytis Leadership is Reinforced With New Chief Medical Officer Appointment
Exgen Announces Sale of Empire Mine Project NSR for $2,750,000 Cash
Tyson Foods Categorically Rejects Conclusions Drawn by White House
TAAT Exhibiting Among Several “Big Tobacco” Firms at Sold-Out National Convenience Industry ...
Churchill Downs Incorporated Provides an Update on Louisiana Operations
Weekly share repurchase program transaction details
Broadwind Announces Chief Financial Officer Succession Plan
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Albireo Receives UK MHRA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat)
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
Maravai LifeSciences Announces Launch of Proposed Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by ...
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Albireo Receives UK MHRA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat)
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...