Candel Therapeutics Announces Presentations of Key Clinical Data at AdMeTech and European Association of Neuro-Oncology Conferences in September 2021
Dr. Scott E. Eggener to present safety data from phase 2 clinical trial of CAN-2409 in patients with localized, low to intermediate risk prostate cancer undergoing active
surveillance at AdMeTech Foundation’s Fifth Global Summit on Precision Diagnosis and Treatment of Prostate Cancer
Dr. E. Antonio Chiocca to present clinical and immunological biomarker data from phase 1 clinical trial of CAN-3110 in patients with recurrent high-grade glioma at the
16th Meeting of the European Association of Neuro-Oncology
NEEDHAM, Mass., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CADL), today announced upcoming presentations of clinical data supporting continued clinical advancement of its
prostate cancer and brain cancer programs at the following medical conferences in September 2021.
AdMeTech Foundation’s Fifth Global Summit on Precision Diagnosis and Treatment of Prostate Cancer
Date and Time: September 25, 2021, at 8:00 am ET
Presenter: Scott E. Eggener, MD
Presentation Title: Safety and Feasibility of Intraprostatic Injection of CAN-2409 or Placebo followed by Valacyclovir in Patients on Active Surveillance for Prostate Cancer (ULYSSES Trial)
16th Meeting of the European Association of Neuro-Oncology
Date: September 25-26, 2021
Presenter: E. Antonio Chiocca, MD, PhD, FAANS
Abstract Title: First in human CAN-3110 (ICP-34.5 expressing HSV-1 oncolytic virus) clinical trial in patients with recurrent high-grade glioma shows immunologic changes in injected tumors
Details from the clinical data presentations will be available on the Candel website at https://www.candeltx.com/news/.
About CAN-2409
CAN-2409, Candel’s most advanced oncolytic viral immunotherapy candidate, is a replication-deficient adenovirus that delivers the herpes simplex virus thymidine kinase (HSV-tk) gene to cancer cells. HSV-tk is an enzyme that locally converts orally administered valacyclovir into a toxic metabolite that kills nearby cancer cells. The intra-tumoral administration results in the release of tumor-specific neoantigens in the microenvironment. At the same time, the adenoviral serotype 5 capsid protein elicits a strong pro-inflammatory signal in the tumor microenvironment. This creates the optimal conditions to induce a CD8+ T cell mediated response against the injected tumor and uninjected distant metastases for broad anti-tumor activity.
