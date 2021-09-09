Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) Secures Contract from Lowes Companies, Inc. to Provide Packaged Mulch Products and Services

Lowes Companies, Inc., founded in 1921, is the second-largest hardware chain in the world with over 2,197 stores throughout the U.S. and Canada. ( learn more ).

ORLANDO, FL., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTC:SGTM) (“SGTM” or the “Company”), a leading provider of environmentally beneficial solutions for tree and storm waste disposal, today announced that the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Mulch Manufacturing, Inc., secured a 2022-2023 agreement with Lowes Companies, Inc. to provide packaged mulch products and services to 200 stores within 8 midwestern states.

“Our 29-year partnership with Lowes has been a very positive one for both companies and we look forward to serving the Lowes stores with our quality products and services again in 2022-23 and well into the future.” stated Paul Stolly, Mulch Manufacturing’s Vice President of Sales.

View day to day operations and meet SGTM’s team by following their YouTube Channel.

About Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM)

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (“SGTM”), through its subsidiaries, provides tree services, debris hauling and removal, biomass recycling, mulch manufacturing, packaging and sales. The Company was established with the objective of providing a solution for the treatment and handling of tree debris that has historically been disposed in landfills, creating an environmental burden and pressure on disposal sites around the nation. The Company’s solutions are founded in sustainability, based on vertically integrated operations that begin with collecting tree debris through its tree services division and collection sites and then, through its processing division, recycling and using that tree debris as a feedstock that is manufactured and packaged into a variety of organic, attractive, next-generation mulch products sold to landscapers, installers and garden centers. The Company’s customers include governmental, residential and commercial clients.

SGTM currently has two wholly-owned subsidiaries to efficiently assess, recover, manufacture, and distribute its products and services.

To learn more please visit: https://www.centralfloridaarborcare.com

Mulch Manufacturing, Inc.

Mulch Manufacturing, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of SGTM, is the largest provider of cypress mulch in the United States. It provides quality products to the lawn and landscape industry. To learn more please visit https://mulchmfg.com

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including such words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will" and other similar expressions. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, product development and potential success, as well as technological and/or other factors and any other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. No information in this press release should be construed in any matter whatsoever as an indication of the future performance of the Company’s revenues, financial condition or stock price.

Company Contact:

Anthony Raynor

CEO & Director

407.886.8733 Office

Corporate Communications:

InvestorBrandNetwork

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com