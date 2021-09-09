Catalyst Biosciences Announces Oral and Poster Presentations at the International Conference on Complement Therapeutics

The oral presentation, “Complement Factor I (CFI) as a Protease Medicine: Engineered New Therapeutics for Complement-Mediated Disorders,” was presented by Natacha Le Moan, Ph.D., executive director, translational research, Catalyst Biosciences. This study described the use of Catalyst’s proprietary ProTUNE TM platform to engineer a diverse library of enhanced CFI proteases that degrade C3b and/or C4b. Administration of the degraders resulted in improved cleavage of C4b and C3b as well as significant protection against an inflammatory cytokine response in a preclinical rodent model of sepsis.

The poster, “Enhanced Complement Factor I (CFI) properties of CB 4332 for replacement therapy in CFI deficiency,” by Eduard Gorina, M.D., vice president, clinical development, Catalyst Biosciences, demonstrated that CB 4332 showed improved pharmacokinetic properties in monkeys when compared with plasma-derived human CFI and comparable efficacy to plasma CFI. The data support a convenient weekly SQ dosing if confirmed in the first-in-human trials expected to commence enrollment in 2022. CB 4332 is Catalyst’s wholly owned, first-in-class, enhanced CFI, intended for prophylactic subcutaneous (SQ) administration in individuals with CFI deficiency.

"CFI deficiencies are genetic abnormalities that can increase susceptibility to infections caused by encapsulated bacteria or incidences of autoimmune and immune-complex diseases. The positive preclinical data presented at ICCT indicate that CB 4332 has the potential to be an effective replacement therapy in CFI-deficient patients by addressing the root cause of the deficiency,” said Nassim Usman, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Catalyst.

Dr. Usman continued, “Our complement portfolio, which we started building with CB 2782-PEG, a novel C3 degrader targeting dry AMD, now consists of two additional platforms - CFI-based proteins that can be used in a wide variety of complement diseases and immunomodulatory molecules, studying inflammation. We’re looking forward to providing additional updates from our complement programs.”

Catalyst recently launched the ConFIrm study with the screening of the first patient. The ConFIrm screening study will measure CFI levels and activity in patients who have diseases related to a CFI deficiency and who may potentially benefit from CB 4332 treatment. Those subjects with a confirmed CFI deficiency may subsequently enroll in the ConFIdence natural history study. Catalyst anticipates the submission of an Investigational New Drug (IND) application and initiation of a global clinical trial for CB 4332 in CFI deficiency in 2022.