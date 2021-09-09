PMV Pharmaceuticals Appoints Tim Smith as Senior Vice President, Head of Corporate Development

“Tim’s extensive experience and proven leadership in business and corporate development in both small and large biotechnology companies will be a key asset for PMV Pharma as we continue to maximize the full potential of our pipeline of tumor-agnostic p53 targeted therapies,” said David Mack, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of PMV. “We are delighted to have Tim join us and we look forward to his leadership for our business and corporate development initiatives.”

CRANBURY, N.J., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PMVP), a precision oncology company pioneering the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies targeting p53 mutants, today announced the appointment of Tim Smith as Senior Vice President, Head of Corporate Development.

“It truly is an honor to join a team that is pioneering the field of p53 biology with a mission to deliver precision oncology therapeutics to patients,” said Mr. Smith. “I look forward to contributing to the company’s growth to realize the potential of activating p53 function in precision oncology.”

Prior to joining PMV Pharma, Mr. Smith was Chief Business Officer of Verseau Therapeutics. He has held senior business development leadership roles at IDEAYA Biosciences, Cleave Biosciences, and Celgene Corporation. He spent his early career in equity research covering the biotechnology sector at RBC Capital Markets, Lazard Capital Markets, and Citi Research. Mr. Smith holds a B.S. in biology from the University of Texas at Arlington, an MBA in finance from Fordham University and an M.A. in biotechnology from Columbia University.



About p53

p53 plays a pivotal role in preventing abnormal cells from becoming a tumor by inducing programmed cell death. Mutant p53 takes on oncogenic properties that endow cancer cells with a growth advantage and resistance to anti-cancer therapy. The p53 Y220C mutation is associated with many cancers, including but not limited to breast, non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal, pancreatic, and ovarian cancers.

About PC14586

PC14586 is a first-in-class, small molecule, p53 reactivator designed to selectively bind to the crevice present in the p53 Y220C mutant protein, hence, restoring the wild-type, or normal, p53 protein structure and tumor suppressing function. PC14586 is being developed for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors that have a p53 Y220C mutation.