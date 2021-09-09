Longeveron Announces Final Results of Phase 1 Clinical Study of Lomecel-B Injection in Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome Patients

--Secondary endpoints measured per protocol suggest Lomecel-B injection may improve patient long-term clinical outcome after surgery: 100% of infants alive and heart-transplant free, with follow-up ranging two to 3.5 years after cardiac surgery that included injection with Lomecel-B.

--Randomized, controlled, blinded multicenter Phase 2 study underway at children’s hospitals in major metropolitan centers located throughout the U.S.

MIAMI, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN) ("Longeveron" or "Company"), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing cellular therapies for chronic aging-related and life-threatening conditions, today announced the final clinical results from its Phase I clinical study of Lomecel-B in Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome (HLHS), a rare and life-threatening congenital heart disease. Lomecel-B is an allogeneic, bone marrow-derived medicinal signaling cell (MSC) therapy product manufactured under current good manufacturing practice (cGMP) in Longeveron’s cell processing facility in Miami.

The Phase I, open-label single arm study was designed to assess safety and tolerability of intramyocardial injection of Lomecel-B administered to 10 infants with HLHS during Stage 2 bidirectional cavopulmonary anastomosis (BDCPA, or “Glenn procedure”) surgeries. HLHS is a rare congenital heart defect that affects approximately 1,000 babies per year in the U.S. Babies with HLHS are born with an underdeveloped left ventricle, which impairs the heart’s ability to pump blood throughout the body. HLHS is fatal without surgical intervention, in which 3 surgical procedures must be performed to allow the right ventricle to be configured to pump blood to the body. Even with this surgery, HLHS is still associated with a very high mortality rate and need for heart transplantation. The trial was partially funded by a grant from the Maryland Stem Cell Research Fund (MSCRF).

The primary safety endpoint was the incidence of the following treatment-emergent Serious Adverse Events (TE-SAEs): i) major adverse cardiac events (MACE), including sustained/symptomatic ventricular tachycardia requiring intervention with inotropic support, aggravation of heart failure, myocardial infarction, unplanned cardiovascular operation for cardiac tamponade, and death through one-year post-treatment; and ii) infections during the first month post-treatment. Intramyocardial injection of Lomecel-B at 2.5 × 106 cells/kg of body weight was well-tolerated, with no MACE, and no infections reported that were considered to be related to investigational treatment.