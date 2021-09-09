OOOOO and JD Sports Join Forces to Launch Live Video Commerce in the UK

JD Sports is a sports fashion, multichannel retailer of branded sports and casual wear, combining globally recognised brands such as Nike, Adidas, Puma and The North Face, with strong own brand labels such as Pink Soda and Supply & Demand to provide an elevated consumer experience. JD is an industry leading retail business which combines the best of physical and digital retail to give a compelling consumer proposition which enables its customers to shop seamlessly across all channels. JD now has over 850 stores in 19 territories worldwide.

Since launching in July, JD’s live shows have demonstrated appeal to OOOOO customers. OOOOO and JD have agreed to extend the partnership across other JD verticals in their group including footwear, outdoor and fashion. Continued success in the partnership paves the way to expand to other markets in which JD does business, throughout Europe and North America.

Interactive, video commerce continues to explode as a mega-trend in China, estimated to reach $305 billion this year according to Forbes. OOOOO is focused on delivering a technology platform and app to enable brands, retailers, and entrepreneurs to embrace the live stream economy. Having launched in November 2020, the OOOOO platform has seen over 300,000 installs to date and successfully onboarded leading brands across fashion, sport, beauty, and wellness.

Sam Jones, Co-Founder and CEO of OOOOO says of the partnership: “We are thrilled to welcome JD to the OOOOO platform, a truly iconic global retailer and leader in omni channel commerce. We believe that OOOOO is a little like a modern-day mall, powered by live video. In any great mall, you would see a JD Sports and other members of their group, selling incredible brands including Nike, Adidas, and Puma. We believe that through live, interactive video, retailers can engage with consumers in a new way, helping convert more efficiently than other forms of mobile commerce. This partnership is a true game changer for us, and we look forward to bringing more leading brands to the OOOOO community through JD.”