Agenus to Participate in September Investor Conferences

LEXINGTON, Mass., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agenus (NASDAQ: AGEN), an immuno-oncology company with an extensive pipeline of checkpoint antibodies, cell therapies, adjuvants, and vaccines designed to activate immune response to cancers and infections, today announced that Jennifer Buell, PhD, President and COO of Agenus, will participate in the following upcoming conferences:



H.C. Wainwright 23 rd Annual Global Investment Conference presentation will be available on-demand from Monday, September 13, 2021, starting at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Baird 2021 Global Healthcare Conference presentation on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 from 4:20 p.m. to 4:50 p.m. ET.

A webcast and replay for the Baird 2021 Global Healthcare Conference may be accessed on the company's website at https://investor.agenusbio.com/events-and-presentations.