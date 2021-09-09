checkAd

Agenus to Participate in September Investor Conferences

LEXINGTON, Mass., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agenus (NASDAQ: AGEN), an immuno-oncology company with an extensive pipeline of checkpoint antibodies, cell therapies, adjuvants, and vaccines designed to activate immune response to cancers and infections, today announced that Jennifer Buell, PhD, President and COO of Agenus, will participate in the following upcoming conferences:

  • H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference presentation will be available on-demand from Monday, September 13, 2021, starting at 7:00 a.m. ET.
  • Baird 2021 Global Healthcare Conference presentation on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 from 4:20 p.m. to 4:50 p.m. ET.

A webcast and replay for the Baird 2021 Global Healthcare Conference may be accessed on the company's website at https://investor.agenusbio.com/events-and-presentations.

About Agenus

Agenus is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The Company's vision is to expand the patient populations benefiting from cancer immunotherapy by pursuing combination approaches that leverage a broad repertoire of antibody therapeutics, adoptive cell therapies (through its MiNK Therapeutics subsidiary), adjuvants, and proprietary cancer vaccine platforms. The Company is equipped with a suite of antibody discovery platforms and a state-of-the-art GMP manufacturing facility with the capacity to support clinical programs. Agenus is headquartered in Lexington, MA. For more information, please visit www.agenusbio.com and our Twitter handle @agenus_bio. Information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted on our website and Twitter.

Contact
Agenus Investor Relations
Jan Medina, CFA
Agenus
781-674-4490
Jan.Medina@agenusbio.com

Agenus Media Relations
Kimberly Ha
KKH Advisors
917-291-5744
kimberly.ha@kkhadvisors.com





