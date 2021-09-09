checkAd

Sema4 Launches Sema4 Elements, a Portfolio of Data Science-Driven Products and Services to Support Reproductive and Generational Health

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.09.2021, 14:00  |  23   |   |   

STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sema4, an AI-driven genomic and clinical data intelligence platform company, today announced the launch of Sema4 Elements, a portfolio of information-driven genomic solutions, digital tools for patients and providers, and services that enable providers to treat patients holistically during their reproductive and generational health journey. The Sema4 Elements portfolio encompasses solutions for the diagnosis, treatment, and management of preventive, reproductive, and family care.

“Our Sema4 Elements portfolio is designed to provide actionable, accurate, and cutting-edge insights to health systems, healthcare providers, and their patients,” said Eric Schadt, PhD, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Sema4. “Strengthening our premier solutions for reproductive and generational health based upon sophisticated data science and in-depth screening will further improve the risk assessment and guidance for patients resulting in better health outcomes.”

The Sema4 Elements portfolio of reproductive health solutions includes a newly enhanced version of Sema4’s Expanded Carrier Screen (ECS) for pregnancy planning, alongside the company’s Noninvasive Prenatal testing (NIPT) and Natalis Newborn screening. Sema4 Elements ECS provides personalized residual risk assessments by applying proprietary technology to identify a patient’s molecular ancestry on a genome-wide level. Sema4’s analysis of patient-specific genealogical information enables a better understanding of a patient’s chance of passing on inherited disease to future offspring. Sema4 provides patients with personalized residual risk education, along with the option to view their molecular ancestry report.

“As a core product in our new Sema4 Elements portfolio, the advanced technology we use for Expanded Carrier Screening delivers unmatched accuracy of the residual risks reported to patients because it reflects the population groups represented in their genome,” said Bridget Winders, General Manager of Women’s Health at Sema4. “We offer one of the most comprehensive and accurate carrier screening solutions available in the market, which will detect more potential high-risk pregnancies than traditional carrier screening by identifying up to 30 times as many carrier couples. Our array of ECS solutions enable healthcare providers to screen patients for up to 502 clinically-relevant genetic conditions, while still offering the flexibility of smaller panel options as needed.”

